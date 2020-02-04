Toronto, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) announces its participation within the Professional Football Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (PFSCCA) Annual Coaches Summit February 24th, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. PFSCAA brings together the Head Strength Coaches of the NFL and their assistants, with the world’s top sports scientists and researchers along with the most advanced equipment companies and sports performance service providers through cutting-edge injury resiliency and sports performance training educational programs.

“Eyecarrot is in the business of Human Performance improvement training, producing a quicker, more confident and more accurate athlete who has no problems, only solutions. The Binovi Platform provides the tools for athletic trainers to train their athletes with exercises designed to improve and increase visual, proprioceptive, and vestibular sensory skills,” commented Dr. Robert Orsillo, Founder of Orsillo Vision Care and Optical.



The goal of the PFSCCA is for the coaches to build greater relationships and camaraderie with one another and with their equipment and service suppliers for the betterment of the profession of NFL Strength & Conditioning.

“Improving key vision skills is the next step in improving human performance, one that can have broad impacts both on and off the field. In a fast-paced sport like football, training anticipation, timing, and depth perception can be the difference between a quarterback making a game-winning touchdown pass, or being picked off. The Binovi Platform helps athletic trainers and their teams train athletes to improve these key vision skills and more,” commented Adam Cegielski, Eyecarrot Founder and CEO.

We look forward to meeting with the strength and conditioning coaches of PFSCAA during the summit.





About PFSCCA

The Professional Football Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (PFSCCA) is an organization that brings together the Head Strength Coaches of the NFL and their assistants, with the world’s top sports scientists and researchers along with the most advanced equipment companies and sports performance service providers. The collaboration of these three groups working together results in the most cutting-edge injury resiliency and sports performance training educational programs available.

About Binovi by Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

The Binovi Platform is an innovative high-performance vision training technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps professionals treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as athletic trainer led home based activities to better serve and increase the athletes experience and their vision training needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues beyond visual acuity. We are transforming how vision training is integrated, while addressing key challenges in the care of athlete vision.





Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Tania Archer

Head of Global Marketing | Sales | Strategic Partnerships

https://www.eyecarrot.com/investors/







Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. 1 (844) 866-6162 info@eyecarrot.com