Company receives first orders from Chicago-based smoke & vape store chains



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) (“The Company” or “Green Cures”) a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces entry into the burgeoning CBD Hemp Smokes market.

Green Cures has come to terms with The Hempshire Group to distribute and market their brand, “Mountain Smokes”. Under the terms of the agreement, Green Cures owns protective distribution rights to over 10,000 vape and smoke shops internationally. The company also has protective rights for national medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries to market and sell CBD Smokes.

The current vaping crisis has opened an enormous opportunity for products such as CBD Hemp Smokes. Retail stores including vape shops, convenience stores and gas stations are scrambling to replace lost CBD revenue from traditional vape cartridges which have plummeted in recent months amid health concerns.

Each Mountain Smoke is packed with the purest CBD-rich hemp, rendering a blissful smoke containing 35 mgs or 70mgs of energy and euphoria. Both smokes are perfect for on-the-go relief and enjoyment. Mountain Smokes are an organically grown blend of premium flower with mullein and sage. Mountain Smokes have no chemicals, tobacco or nicotine and packaged in biodegradable packaging.

The company announces it received their first orders from Uncle Stu’s Smoke & Vape Shop which has five locations in the Chicago area. Green Cures also reports it booked its first wholesale order with 1OAK Wholesale (“1OAK) in Addison, IL. 1OAK currently serves over 1,000 customers across the country including vape and smoke shops selling CBD and other vape store supplies. They can be found at www.1oakwholesale.com where Mountain Smokes are currently available for sale.

On the dispensary front, Green Cures is in discussions with one of the largest dispensary chains in the country. Samples and Certificate of Analysis (COA) will be evaluated by key regional directors next week that have expressed interest in carrying the premium CBD Smoke.

To prepare for high-volume B2B sales Green Cures is finishing the development of a wholesale link on its corporate site at www.greencurescorp.com to efficiently acquire and process orders for new wholesale customers. The company reports it is in the midst of changing payment providers to streamline processing high-volume orders resulting in decreased costs and lead time. This is underway and expected to be completed over the next week. Upon completion of its wholesale site, the company has prepared a mass-marketing and social media blitz utilizing state-of-the-art marketing software to acquire as many customers and orders as possible over the coming weeks.

Green Cures Rep states, “We’re thrilled to bring on this new growth initiative for the company. CBD Smokes are hitting the market at the perfect time and we’re excited about the interest and orders we’re already receiving. To capitalize on this growth, we’re in the process of hiring a new VP of Business Development and VP of Marketing. They will be tasked with growing the Hollywood Hemp brand, Hollywood Green Vodka, Mountain Smokes, CBD Floaters and our existing hemp and CBD products. We plan to keep shareholders regularly updated on our process and couldn’t be more excited about 2020.”

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

info@greencurescorp.com

Source: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.