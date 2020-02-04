BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okamura Corporation, Japan’s leading provider of high quality products and services for offices, education, commercial facilities and distribution centers, and RightHand Robotics (RHR), a leader in providing autonomous robotic picking solutions, announced a partnership to further automate warehouse operations. RHR’s autonomous piece-picking solution, RightPick2, will be integrated with Okamura’s logistics solutions, such as AutoStore, beginning in February 2020.



RHR and Okamura’s solution will be exhibited for the first time in Japan at the Logis-Tech Tokyo 2020 Innovation Expo being held at Tokyo Big Sight on February 19-21, 2020 in booth 1A-37.

With the demand for e-commerce and product assortment rapidly increasing, the need for piece-picking solutions has grown significantly. Additionally, labor shortages in the logistics industry, including securing employees for mundane tasks such as picking, has become a challenge for warehouse managers.

Okamura’s material handling systems are designed to achieve safer, faster, easier and more precise operations. Its business is not only to streamline logistics, but also to research, develop and provide new material handling systems to meet the diverse needs of customers. With the integration of RightPick2, operator workloads and errors will decrease and warehouse efficiency and productivity will improve.

RightPick2 handles the core task of picking and placing individual items as part of a wide range of warehouse workflows and processes. It works collaboratively with logistics facility employees and existing manual or automated systems, providing businesses with a vital productivity boost as part of a lean and highly efficient material handling process. The solution combines an intelligent gripper, advanced computer vision, control software and machine learning to provide reliable automation to customers.

RightPick2 Features

Model-free autonomous item picking



There is no need to provide the robot with the dimensions, or pre-learn 3D models for each SKU. The robots share image intelligence based on experience. Even if RightPick sees an item for the first time, it will make its best effort and often succeed on the initial attempt.

Advanced hardware modules



The advanced system features the 5th-generation intelligent gripper with integrated sensing, the vision subsystem, robotic arm and processor. Together, these provide fast and gentle handling for tens of thousands of individual products, sufficient for the demands of the Japanese market.

RightPick Management System



The system provides fleet management and human-assisted exception handling capabilities, allowing warehouse operators to manage up to ten robots from a single location.

Easily integrated



RightPick2 is easily integrated with any warehouse management system or warehouse control system via a straightforward API, RightPick-MCP.

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics (RHR) builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. The software-driven, hardware-enabled modular solution is capable of adapting to any picking situation bringing reliability to order fulfillment in growing industries such as electronics, apparel, grocery, pharmaceuticals, and more. RHR was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in the U.S. near Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Okamura Corporation

As a leader in the material handling market in Japan and one of the biggest distributors worldwide of AutoStore, Okamura seeks to streamline logistics by constantly developing and providing new distribution systems through real-life experimentation. Okamura offers total support, from material handling system proposals resulting in financial benefits through increased speed, accuracy and safety of logistics, to software development, equipment installation, operational support and after-sales service. For more information on Okamura, please visit www.okamura.jp.

Contact details:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for RightHand Robotics

media@righthandrobotics.com

+1-978-750-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/678e45bf-3036-4a98-a7e8-03dee5d49be1



