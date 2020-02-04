New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Barry Silbert, will be featured on an investor call on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.



To register for the investor call, please visit https://gryscl.co/Feb2020_InvestorCall.



The call is open to the public but limited to 3,000 live participants. A replay of the call will be available via grayscale.co/Insights following the call.



About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments, LLC is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $2.9B in assets under management. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world’s biggest network of digital currency intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future within an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.

Marissa Arnold press@grayscale.co