NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jun Group, a New York-based mobile advertising platform that delivers full-screen video, display, and rich media campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers, announces today that their company is one of 2020’s best places to work .

The Great Places to Work award recognizes workplaces where employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, feel supported by management, and have demonstrated longevity in their careers at the company. The 2020 rankings are based on employee survey results obtained through Great Places to Work’s online portal.

Jun Group’s award-winning culture includes recognition from Best Places to Work in 2019 and an exceptional 94% rating on Glassdoor. The team at Jun Group ranked their company with impressive scores across community, respect, and camaraderie, with 97%, 96%, and 95% respectively compared to an industry average of 89%.

“Having a powerful, positive culture is everything,” said Jun Group CEO, Corey Weiner. “It goes beyond just being a fun place to work. Our culture drives our successful reputation as an honest, transparent, innovative company.”

For the Jun Group team, the ability to attract top talent revolves around a healthy work-life balance, cross-team collaboration, and a truth-driven purpose to support customers across different verticals.

“At Jun Group, we know that our people create our future – and that’s why we’re proud to empower our team members to do their best work yet,” said VP of marketing Jenny Fahlbush. “A lot of companies have bold ideas. Here, the boldest ideas are backed by a culture worth working for.”

Jun Group is also nominated for other Great Places to Work categories including Great Places to Work in New York and Great Places to Work in ad tech.

Imagine advertising only to people who say they're interested. Jun Group does this at scale, crafting custom audiences using first-party data collected directly from their SDK which reaches 100MM people. Jun Group delivers full-screen video, display and rich media campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers and drives millions of opt-in page views for leading publishers. Jun Group is powered by its machine-learning optimization tool, Vera, its custom audience targeting platform, Schema, and its in-house creative studio, Candor. Across brand, shopper, publisher, and influencer marketing, Jun Group drives tangible action that is viewable, brand-safe, and transparent.

The company is based in New York, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston. Jun Group is a division of Advantage Solutions, a retail powerhouse responsible for $80B in annual retail s

