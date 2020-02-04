FREEHOLD, N.J., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., will co-chair a session, entitled “Cellular Therapy in the Asia Pacific Region,” at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings in Orlando, Florida. TCT Meetings are the combined annual meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR).



Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020 Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Location: Orlando World Center Marriott – Exhibit Hall, Product Theater Room 1 8701 World Center Drive, Orlando, Florida 32821

The session, "Cellular Therapy in the Asia Pacific Region," will provide a venue to review and examine the current status and future trends in cellular therapy (particularly immune effector cell therapy, such as CAR-T), within Asia and the Pacific Rim region. Invited speakers and panelists will present topics about their expertise and experience on clinical protocols, outcome analysis, regulatory affairs, standardization, and accreditation related to cellular therapy during this session.

“We are honored to lead this session and panel discussion at the industry renowned TCT Meetings, comprising the leading experts in a rapidly evolving cellular therapy ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to leveraging our respective experience and capabilities in cell-based technologies and therapeutics. We will contribute our scientific, regulatory, clinical and commercial expertise to help empower high impact, transformative cell-based technologies and their clinical applications,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President of Avalon GloboCare.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of in vitro diagnostics (''liquid biopsy''), immune effector cell therapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com .

