SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)--the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods--today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2019, after the market close on Feb. 25, 2020.



The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts can access the call by dialing (866) 996-5385 in the U.S. or (270) 215-9574 internationally. The passcode for the call is 1182588. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at investor.therealreal.com.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA and NYC, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our nine Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

