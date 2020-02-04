Samples for Same Period in 2019 Up Fifty Percent

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP), is pleased to announce a 50% increase in cannabis sample processing for January of 2020 versus the same period in 2019. The January total is among the Company’s highest sample processing months in its six-year history.

To meet growing demand, Digipath has purchased a SCIEX Triple Quad 6500+ LC-MS/MS System which is widely considered to be a state-of-the-art diagnostic instrument featuring multi-component IonDrive Technology including the IonDrive High Energy Detector+ that pushes the boundaries of LC-MS/MS quantitation farther than ever before. Additionally, Digipath is in the process of expanding its laboratory space.

“Digipath continues to leverage its pedigree as a trusted and leading cannabis testing laboratory in Nevada,” stated Kyle Remenda, CEO, Digipath Inc. “We are continuing to invest in next-generation technologies to service our growing customer base and expanded sample testing. The Sciex and our larger laboratory should greatly assist us in our expansion and pursuit of greater market share.”

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc. supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client’s products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

