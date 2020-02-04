CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIZE Inc. , a next-generation additive manufacturing company dedicated to providing safe industrial 3D Printing to all users, expanded deployments to secondary education customers 3x during the second half of 2019. Many new educational customers deployed the XRIZE™ industrial 3D printer , the world’s first full-color and carbon composite industrial 3D printer, which commenced shipments in November 2019. A significant number of new educational sales in 2H 2019 also acquired RIZE One™3D printer, the first 3D printer in the industry to be awarded the prestigious UL 2904 GREENGUARD certification for safety and low emissions.

As secondary programs strive to provide cutting-edge experience as a pathway to employment while optimizing their marketing appeal, RIZE’s swift adoption in education speaks to advantages of its patented technology compared to traditional Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF,) as well as the Wow! factor of color, and the superior value of its industrial-grade solutions.

“Students are impressed with the strength of RIZIUM parts produced by the RIZE ONE compared to other FFF solutions,” said Ryan Bakinowski, additive lab manager, Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. The RIZIUM One material is based on an engineering-grade polymer with best-in-class industrial strength in the Z-axis, enabling its use in a wide range of applications, for exceptional part durability.

“It's my opinion that the color makes it. Since we acquired the XRIZE printer two months ago, it's capabilities have given us a marketing advantage for our 3D programs because the prints are colorful,” said Stephanie Voltolin, program director of the new media department at Georgia Piedmont Technical College outside Atlanta. “We chose the XRIZE printer for its industrial grade durability because of because of how much we print, but the ability to print multi-color takes us to the next level.”

Other institutions that purchased RIZE 3D printers in 2H 2019 include Rochester Institute of Technology and Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). Educational customers commend RIZE’s best-in-class Z-strength and ink marking capability, and ruggedness of an industrial-grade solution.

RIZE’s patented hybrid technology – Augmented Deposition – combines filament based extrusion and functional ink based material jetting that takes traditional FFF systems to the next level with engineering-grade thermoplastic compounds that are best-in-class for strength. RIZE was also first to market an industrial 3D printer that is certified to be safe to use virtually anywhere without special venting, disposal equipment or gloves.

“It’s a new world in 3D printing and educational institutions are keen to prepare their students to lead it,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “We are delighted that RIZE’s value proposition of providing intelligent parts and enabling smarter workflows in a safe and sustainable environment is enabling schools to prepare their students as the workforce of the future.”

About RIZE

RIZE Inc. is a Boston, USA-based next-generation additive manufacturing company focused on helping customers drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. Prestigious organizations such as NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, US Army and Festo have chosen RIZE solutions for supporting their additive manufacturing needs.

RIZE unique patented hybrid technology – Augmented Deposition – combines filament based extrusion and functional ink based material jetting to address three industry challenges – safety, ease of use and security of intellectual property. RIZE™ first product, RIZE™ ONE, released in 2017, is the first 3D printer in the industry to be awarded the prestigious UL GREENGUARD 2904 certification for safety and low emissions. RIZE’s second product, XRIZE, is the industry’s first full color and carbon composite industrial 3D Printer and commenced general availability in Q4 2019.

RIZE has won numerous awards and accolades, including being named as one of the IDC Innovators in Plastic-Based 3D Printing, and a Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Best Practices for Zero-Emissions Polymer Additive Manufacturing. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com .

