Costa Mesa, CA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility Fuel Solutions, a business area of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSL:HEX), and XStream Trucking announced today an agreement whereby Agility will be the exclusive distributor of Xstream’s TruckWingsTM aerodynamic systems for compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks in North America. Agility will also distribute TruckWings on a non-exclusive basis to the diesel truck market.

The patented TruckWings design incorporates folding panels made of impact-resistant, glass-reinforced composites attached to the rear sides and roof of the cab that automatically swing out to close the cab-to-trailer gap at highway speeds and retract against the rear of the cab at lower speeds to leave room for turning maneuvers.

"TruckWings is the first device which completely solves the turbulence problem created by the open area between the tractor and trailer that contributes significantly to a truck's overall aerodynamic drag," says Daniel Burrows, XStream Trucking's founder and CEO. "We are pleased to now partner with Agility to offer TruckWings as a factory option for CNG trucks in North America."

TruckWings can be added as a standalone aerodynamic package or as an option integrated onto Agility’s market-leading ProCab® 175 CNG fuel storage systems for Class 8 trucks. Agility’s ProCab 175 features an integrated Fuel Management Module and optional Blue iQ® technology. Blue iQ features a suite of intelligent driver and service tools that are integrated with Cummins-Westport’s ISX12N Near-Zero emissions natural gas engine. ProCab 175 CNG fuel storage systems offer over 800 miles of driving range and are widely used by over-the-road carriers putting in extensive miles that can benefit from the increased fuel economy provided by TruckWings.

Agility is the leading supplier of on-board CNG storage systems for commercial vehicles in North America. Agility and XStream Trucking have previously partnered to provide TruckWings systems for over 750 CNG trucks used by major fleet operators. Agility’s leadership in providing clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles coupled with its extensive customer base and value-added aftermarket services will expand XStream’s TruckWings solution to reach the growing CNG truck market throughout North America.

“Agility’s trucking fleet customers are focused on fuel cost savings and on increasing the fuel economy of their CNG trucks. TruckWings are a great answer to this problem, as we’ve demonstrated in real-world use with some of our major fleet customers,” said Eric Bippus, Agility’s Senior Vice President – Global Sales and Marketing. “We are very pleased to enter into this distribution agreement and to continue to work with XStream Trucking to deliver clean and efficient transportation solutions for the North American trucking market.” he added.

About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility® Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas powertrain fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks. Agility also supports Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen and battery electric vehicle solutions in the commercial vehicle market. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

Learn more at http://www.agilityfs.com and follow @agilityfuelsolutions on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About XStream Trucking

Established in 2014, XStream Trucking is a design and engineering company for connected hardware for the long-haul trucking industry. Its flagship technology, TruckWings™, automatically closes the tractor-trailer gap, reducing a fleet’s fuel bill without requiring additional actions by the driver or any trailer modifications. Founded out of Stanford University, XStream Trucking has won awards in several Department of Energy (DOE) competitions including National CleanTech Awards and CalTech’s FLoW competition and Heavy Duty Trucking Top 20 Products of 2019. TruckWings are currently deployed within carrier fleets that average more than one million miles per week. For more information visit: www.XStreamTrucking.com

Attachment

Sonia Fernandez Agility Fuel Solutions 310 906 5765 sonia.fernandez@agilityfs.com