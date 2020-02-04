ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , a payment technology provider saving businesses time and money through its subscription-based model and fully integrated Omni platform, today announces its partnership with Acuity , an accounting firm that leverages personal touch and technology to provide businesses with accounting services to build better financials. As a result of this collaboration, Acuity’s clients now have access to Fattmerchant’s Omni platform and its subscription-based pricing structure that saves merchants an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees.



Omni consolidates the payment experience into one easy-to-use platform, giving merchants access to a cutting-edge dashboard that provides detailed payment data and customer analytics across any type of payment channel. Through Omni, Acuity’s clients will have access to Fattmerchant’s bi-directional QuickBooks Online integration, the most seamless user experience on the market. This allows Acuity clients to use Fattmerchant as their processor but keep their existing operations within QuickBooks Online.

“Acuity has succeeded in implementing technology to make managing finances simple for business owners, and that is the same mindset we had when developing the Omni platform,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and co-founder of Fattmerchant. “Acuity clients now have access to a uniquely integrated payments experience that closes the gap between accounting and billing software and saves them from having to manually enter data across multiple programs.”

Acuity is a modern accounting organization offering highly certified people, proven processes and world-class accounting technologies and has served more than 1,000 clients throughout the United States. The firm has more than 14 years of experience and serves the crypto, real estate, professional services and software as a service industries.

“We look for partners whose offerings continue to evolve with the ever-changing financial market,” said Matthew May, VP of Sales and Marketing at Acuity. “We are dedicated to building a network for clients that includes the top companies in the industry, and Fattmerchant has proven to be at the forefront of innovation when it comes to payments technology and security.”

In addition to QuickBooks Online, Omni also boasts a comprehensive marketplace of additional popular business tools and applications customers can utilize.

For more information about Fattmerchant visit, www.fattmerchant.com , and to learn more about Acuity please visit, acuity.co .

Fattmerchant is a credit card processing company with an innovative payment technology platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .



Acuity is a full-service financial firm offering modern-day bookkeeping, tax, accounting, and CFO services for small businesses and startups looking for part-time financial help. Acuity works with a wide range of businesses but offers specialized services for SaaS / tech companies, creative agencies and studios, chapter-based organizations, and business with cryptocurrency assets. Started in 2004, Acuity has served over 1,000 clients in 35 states across the U.S. and 8 different countries think differently about their finances and scale with intention. With over 100 cloud accounting certifications and an extensive partnership network of the top technology companies in the industry, Acuity is able to provide clients with expert-level financial services, strategic advice, and powerful software. Acuity grants entrepreneurs and business owners the freedom to focus less on back-office tasks and more on running and growing their businesses.

