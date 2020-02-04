Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manager's Guide to Implementing Metal Additive Manufacturing in the Production Workflow" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



How does metal additive manufacturing fit within each industrial segment and what are its main benefits? Which is the key metal AM technologies, hardware systems, materials and service providers?

This guide intends to provide a clear, immediately accessible and up to date resource for all the information required to successfully introduce AM into a streamlined workflow in all major industrial manufacturing segments that can benefit today from these technologies.

This Manager's Guide to Metal AM in Production Will Include:

A timeline and outlook for AM adoption from 1995 to 2035 and beyond.

A key set of questions and issues that you should consider when evaluating whether to introduce metal AM in your part production workflow

A complete overview of the industrial production segments that are most rapidly adopting metal AM technologies, along with key applications and value proposition

A detailed and in-depth description of the automated AM factory and complete end-to-end digital and additive workflow

A detailed analysis of all major metal AM technologies that are commercially available today, including unique features and specific benefits

A review of production-ready hardware systems for each major metal AM technology, including key features (build volume, energy source, laser power, etc.)

A discussion of the key materials that can be used in metal additive manufacturing of final parts today

A review of the primary software used in the additive manufacturing production workflow, from design and optimization to part finishing and product lifecycle management

Detailed and updated profiles of all major metal AM industry stakeholders

Direct metal parts production is the single most relevant segment for business growth in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry and a key set of technologies that can be adopted by every major advanced manufacturing segment. Now the opportunities offered by this family of technologies is expanding to embrace larger industrial manufacturing segments such as the automotive, maritime and energy industries.

More and more, additive manufacturing is providing some of the best value propositions for final and replacement part production in terms of end-to-end digital manufacturing workflows, production automation, digital warehousing and many other key areas within the industry 4.0 framework.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: Introduction and Overview

1.1 Prologue

1.2 Why we are Publishing this Guide and Who is it for?

1.3 Is Metal Printing the Right Choice? Five Important Questions You Should Ask

1.3.1 Which Metals are Printable?

1.4 Key Adopting Industries

1.4.1 Metals, AM and Aerospace

1.4.2 Metals in Medical and Dental AM

1.4.3 Metal 3D Printing in the Fast Lane

1.4.4 Expanding Horizons for Metal 3D Printing

1.5 Evolution of the Metal AM Plant

1.5.1 Metal AM Processes: What they are Good for

1.6 The Future of Metals Printing: What to Expect

1.7 In Conclusion

Chapter Two: Additive Manufacturing Processes Suitable for Metal Printing: Pros and Cons

2.1 Metal Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

2.1.1 Laser-based Systems

2.1.1.1 Support-free Laser Metal PBF

2.1.1.2 Laser PBF Process Optimization

2.1.2 Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion

2.1.2.1 Arcam's New Spectra H

2.2 Directed Energy Deposition (DED), Key Technologies and Systems

2.2.1 Blown Powder-based DED

2.2.2 Metal Wire-Based DED: EBAM and WAAM Processes

2.2.2.1 Sciaky's EBAM

2.2.2.2 Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM)

2.3 Binder Jetting/Bound Metal Printing

2.3.1 Binder Jetting

2.3.2 Other Bound Metal Processes and Systems

2.3.2.1 Bound Metal Filament Deposition

2.3.2.2 Metallic Slurry Photopolymerization

2.3.2.3 Metal Material (Nanoparticle) Jetting

2.4 Other Technologies for Metal Printing

2.4.1 Ultrasound, Kinetic, and Friction Consolidation

2.4.1.1 Ultrasonic Consolidation (Cold Blown Powder)

2.4.1.2 Kinetic Consolidation (Cold Spray)

2.4.1.3 Resistance Heating Consolidation (Joule Printing)

2.5 Quality Assurance (QA) and Process Monitoring for Metal 3D Printing

2.5.1 AM Part Quality Assurance

2.5.2 Metal AM Process Monitoring

2.5.3 The Need for Standardization and Guidelines in AM Adopting Industries

2.6 Owning a Metal 3D Printer Versus Using a Metal AM Service Bureau

2.7 Some Thoughts on Software for the Additive Manufacturing Workflow (SAMW)

2.7.1 Topology Optimization and Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM)

2.7.2 Parametric and Generative Design Software

2.7.3 The Voxel in Additive Manufacturing

2.7.3.1 STL vs. 3MF File Formats

2.7.4 Design and Process Software for AM

2.7.5 The Role of Networking, Workflow Execution and PLM Software in AM

2.8 Major Takeaways from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Using Metal 3D Printing to Make Prototypes, Tools and Final Parts

3.1 Rapid Prototyping with Metals

3.2 3D-printed Metal Tools

3.3 Series Production in Metal: the Additive Factory

3.3.1 Additive Manufacturing for Large Metal Component and Parts

3.4 Applications of 3D-printed Metal by Adoption Industry

3.4.1 Aerospace Ready for AM in Production

3.4.2 Medical AM Opportunities

3.4.3 Automotive Gearing Up for AM Production

3.4.4 Sprouting AM Opportunities in Dentistry

3.4.5 Energy/Oil and Gas/Maritime

3.5 Some Thoughts on When to Use and When Not to Use 3D-printed Metals

3.6 Major Takeaways from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Metals that Can Be 3D Printed

4.1 General Criteria for Metal Powder 3D Printability

4.1.1 Requirements for Powders in PBF Processes

4.2 Steels and Steel Alloys for Metal AM

4.2.1 AM Adoption Applications and Leading Suppliers of Steel Powders for AM

4.3 Cobalt Chrome Alloys for Metal AM

4.3.1 AM Adoption Applications and Leading Suppliers of Cobalt Chrome Powders for AM

4.4 Titanium and Titanium Alloys

4.4.1 AM Adoption Applications for Titanium

4.4.2 Production of Titanium Powders for Additive Manufacturing

4.5 Nickel Alloys for Additive Manufacturing

4.5.1 AM Adoption Applications for Nickel Alloys

4.5.2 Production of Nickel Alloy Powders for Additive Manufacturing

4.6 Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys

4.6.1 Production and Adoption of Aluminum Alloy Powders for Additive Manufacturing

4.6.1.1 Scalmalloy RP

4.7 Precious Metals Used in Additive Manufacturing

4.7.1 Types of Precious Metals that can be 3D Printed Today

4.8 Refractory Metals Tantalum, Tungsten, Molybdenum, and Niobium

4.8.1 Adoption of Refractory Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing

4.8.2 Production of Refractory Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing

4.9 Sources of Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing

4.9.1 Leading Third-party Metal Powder Suppliers

4.10 Price Trends for Metal Powders Used in Additive Manufacturing

4.11 Major Takeaways From this Chapter

Appendix A: A Brief Guide to Metal 3D Printer Manufacturers

A.1 3D Systems

A.2 Additive Industries

A.3 Arcam Metals (GE Additive)

A.4 Concept Laser (GE Additive)

A.5 Desktop Metal

A.6 Digital Metal (Hgans)

A.7 DMG Mori

A.8 EOS

A.9 ExOne

A.10 Fabrisonic

A.11 Markforged

A.12 Matsuura

A.13 Optomec

A.14 Renishaw

A.15 Sciacky

A.16 Sisma

A.17 SLM Solutions

A.18 Trumpf

A.19 HP

A.20 Velo3D

A.21 XJet

Appendix B: A Brief Guide to Manufacturers of Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing

B.1 AP&C

B.2 Carpenter

B.3 Sandvik

B.4 Hgans

B.5 Praxair

B.6 Heraeus

B.7 Oerlikon



List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1-1: A Timeline for Adoption of Metal AM (2005 - 2045)

Exhibit 1-2: Questions to Ask to Decide Whether You Should Use Metal 3D Printing to Make a Part

Exhibit 1-3: Possible Assessments on Implementing Metal AM to Produce a Part

Exhibit 1-4: Map of Metal Additive Manufacturing Technologies

Exhibit 1-5: Examples of Large AM Factories with Multiple Machines and High Levels of Automation

Exhibit 1-7: Review of Available Metal AM Technologies

Exhibit 2-1: Benefits and Limitations of Metal Powder Bed Fusion

Exhibit 2-2: Summary of Powder Bed Fusion Markets and Materials

Exhibit 2-3: Key Metal Laser Powder Bed Fusion System Manufacturers and Highly Automated Production-ready Systems

Exhibit 2-4: Laser Metal Powder Bed Fusion System Parameters

Exhibit 2-5: The End-To-End Automated Process Workflow for AM Part Production

Exhibit 2-6: Electron-Based Powder Bed Fusion System Parameters

Exhibit 2-7: Key DED Companies and Technologies

Exhibit 2-8: DED Tool Manufacturers

Exhibit 2-9: Powder-Based Directed Energy Deposition System Parameters

Exhibit 2-10: Available Binder Jetting Systems Now on the Market

Exhibit 2-11: Commercially Available Bound Metal Filament Deposition Systems and Status

Exhibit 2-12: Steps Required for Developing a Streamlined Workflow for AM Part Qualification

Exhibit 2-13: A Software Map for the Digital AM Production and Product Lifetime Workflow

Exhibit 2-14: Notable AM Software Publishers and Product

Exhibit 3-1: Metal AM Technologies Used for Prototyping

Exhibit 3-2: Which Technologies to Use for Short Series Production

Exhibit 3-3: Timeline for Metal AM Adoption in Key Segments

Exhibit 4-1: Future Metal AM Market Development Structure Comparing Metallurgical Manufacturing Knowledge

Exhibit 4-2: Available Steel Powders for Additive Manufacturing

Exhibit 4-3: Available Cobalt Chrome Alloys for Additive Manufacturing

Exhibit 4-4: Summary of Nickel Additive Manufacturing Opportunities by Market Segment

Exhibit 4-5: How Aluminum Powder Characteristics Affect the Additive Manufacturing Process

