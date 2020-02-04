Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Winter Light Exhibition is back, from February 8th to March 29th, on the West Island of Ontario Place. The Exhibition, now in its third year, is curated to deliver a unique and engaging experience that showcases light exhibits created by artists from across Ontario. Featuring 21 exhibits, utilizing creativity, innovation, light and discovery, Ontario creators from all artistic streams will showcase their exhibits following the curatorial theme of “Cocoon”.
Admission is free. For more information, visit: http://ontarioplace.com/en/special_programs/winter-light-exhibition-2020/
Other highlights include:
When
February 8, 2020 – March 29, 2020
Where
Ontario Place, West Island
955 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Toronto
About Ontario Place
Ontario Place is an agency of the Government of Ontario that features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto. The iconic location is a venue for live music, festivals and events. From enjoying the skyline, to attending a festival or concert — Ontario Place is a gathering space for everyone in the province. In 2017, Ontario Place launched the inaugural Winter at Ontario Place featuring the Winter Light Exhibition. Ontario Place also re-opened the iconic and historic Cinesphere IMAX theatre in 2017. For more information about Ontario Place, please visit www.ontarioplace.com.
