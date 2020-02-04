Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Winter Light Exhibition is back, from February 8th to March 29th, on the West Island of Ontario Place. The Exhibition, now in its third year, is curated to deliver a unique and engaging experience that showcases light exhibits created by artists from across Ontario. Featuring 21 exhibits, utilizing creativity, innovation, light and discovery, Ontario creators from all artistic streams will showcase their exhibits following the curatorial theme of “Cocoon”.

Admission is free. For more information, visit: http://ontarioplace.com/en/special_programs/winter-light-exhibition-2020/

Other highlights include:

Paint in the Park: Take a class with Art Tonite. These fun-filled workshops offer an opportunity for guests to entertain and express themselves through the art of painting. For more information, visit http://ontarioplace.com/en/whats-on/paint-in-the-park/

Community Bonfires: Cozy up to our bonfire while sipping hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows every Friday to Sunday from 4pm to 10pm.

Concessions: Grab a bite or quench your thirst at our fully licensed indoor Snack Shop every Friday to Sunday and on Family Day from 4pm to 10pm.

Fairy Lights: Over 100 trees wrapped in fairy lights throughout the West Island pathways, cast a warm glow over visitors as they explore the West Island.

Cinesphere screenings in IMAX®: The world's first permanent IMAX® theatre will feature a variety of programming. Limited-time screenings include The Dark Knight: The IMAX Experience in 70MM (2008), Inception: The IMAX Experience in 70MM (2010), Interstellar: The IMAX Experience in 70MM (2014) and Dunkirk: The IMAX Experience in 70MM (2017). For all Cinesphere movies, tickets and showtimes, visit: http://ontarioplace.com/en/cinesphere/

When

February 8, 2020 – March 29, 2020

Where

Ontario Place, West Island

955 Lake Shore Blvd. West

Toronto

About Ontario Place

Ontario Place is an agency of the Government of Ontario that features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto. The iconic location is a venue for live music, festivals and events. From enjoying the skyline, to attending a festival or concert — Ontario Place is a gathering space for everyone in the province. In 2017, Ontario Place launched the inaugural Winter at Ontario Place featuring the Winter Light Exhibition. Ontario Place also re-opened the iconic and historic Cinesphere IMAX theatre in 2017. For more information about Ontario Place, please visit www.ontarioplace.com.

