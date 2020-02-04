BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Effective immediately, SteraMist equipment and BIT solution has been registered with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).



After a three (3) year-long submission process, TOMI recently received confirmation that two (2) separate registrations - SteraMist equipment registration and BIT solution registration - have now been officially approved and registered with the China CDC.

SteraMist is now the industry standard for disinfection throughout all of China. This registration allows China to take advantage of SteraMist disinfection and decontamination in a variety of verticals such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, commercial and residential, schools, and throughout the community.

With the latest outbreak of coronavirus 2019-nCoV, TOMI is able to rapidly deploy SteraMist throughout the country as needed and requested. China’s registration adds to the long list of countries in which TOMI is registered and utilized.

TOMI’s CEO, Dr. Halden Shane, states “TOMI is excited to announced that we are now registered with the China CDC. Throughout the world, SteraMist is used to eradicate enveloped viruses, similar to coronavirus, and is the superior disinfection for use in spaces such as transportation avenues, hospitals, and other emergency areas. After a long registration process, SteraMist is the industry standard and future of disinfection and decontamination throughout China, which is a substantial milestone for our company.”

