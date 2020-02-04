TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today that it has appointed Angelo Tsebelis as Chief Executive Officer replacing Keith Merker, who has elected to step down from the CEO and board director roles effective immediately.



“WeedMD has gone through a tremendous transformation over the past few years under Keith’s leadership and we want to thank him for establishing the building blocks of the company - particularly its successful cultivation platform that is widely recognized as a benchmark of excellence in the industry,” said George Scorsis, Executive Chairman of WeedMD. “In recognition of the Company’s solid footing, we now look to accelerate growth with a renewed focus on expanding sales and distribution initiatives. With his strong business acumen in sales, marketing, and supply chain management, we welcome Angelo to the role of CEO who will look to execute high-margin, commercial transactions that will bring immediate shareholder value.”

“WeedMD is perfectly positioned to move into the next phase of growth and I’m honoured to be taking the reins as we steer towards fully monetizing our distribution channels,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the integrated team, our partners, patients and stakeholders to accelerate our commercial growth and business development initiatives.”

Mr. Tsebelis has close to 20 years of commercial experience in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and cannabis industries. Responsible for setting the strategic commercialization, and product development initiatives for both WeedMD and Starseed, Angelo previously held positions of increasing responsibility with Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw Corporation where he built strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, insurers, adjudicators and brokers in the Canadian market. Prior to this, Angelo held various commercial leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, Bell Canada and Harrison Associates.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario. WeedMD also operates CX Industries Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of WeedMD Inc., from the Company’s fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario production facility which specializes in cannabis extraction and processing. With the recent acquisition of Starseed Medicinal Inc., a medical-centric licensed holder with operations in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships across the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where its adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

