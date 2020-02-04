New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forklift Trucks Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933646/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global forklift trucks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in construction sector. In addition, introduction of fuel cell powered forklift trucks is anticipated to boost the growth of the global forklift trucks market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global forklift trucks market is segmented as below:

Class Type

• Class I

• Class II

• Class III

• Class IV

• Class V



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global forklift trucks market growth

This study identifies introduction of fuel cell powered forklift trucks as the prime reasons driving the global forklift trucks market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global forklift trucks market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global forklift trucks market , including some of the vendors such as Cargotec Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS Ferrari Spa, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, SANY Group Co. Ltd. and Toyota Industries Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933646/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001