PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Opera Limited (“Opera” or the “Company”) ( NasdaqGS: OPRA ) to determine whether Opera issued materially misleading information to the investing public in violation of the federal securities laws.



A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) of Opera Limited (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering that commenced on or about July 27, 2018 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (ii) Opera securities between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The class action lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Opera investors under the federal securities laws.

If you purchased, or otherwise acquired, Opera securities during the Class Period and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or have questions about the class action lawsuit or your potential legal rights, please contact either John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com , or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com .

According to the lawsuit, the Offering Documents and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Opera's sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications was significantly overstated; (2) Defendants' funded, owned, or otherwise controlled, loan services applications and/or businesses relied on predatory lending practices; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, were reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Opera's financial prospects, especially with respect to its lending applications' continued availability on the Google Play Store; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and defendants' statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.