Stock Exchange Release – Inside information

4 February 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EET



Silmäasema Oyj has received the following information regarding proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Silmäasema Oyj:

Coronaria Oy ("Coronaria") has on November 26, 2019 commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Silmäasema Oyj's ("Silmäasema") minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Silmäasema.

As a result of Coronaria's application for the above-mentioned arbitration proceedings, the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the District Court of Helsinki for the appointment of a trustee to look after the interests of Silmäasema's minority shareholders during the redemption process. With its decision given on January 15, 2020, the District Court of Helsinki has appointed attorney-at-law Pauliina Tenhunen to act as such trustee.

Coronaria's notice, as referred to in Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Companies Act, is attached to this release and has been published on the website of the company at https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/share-information .





For further information, please contact:

CEO Teppo Lindén, tel. +358 400 684 119

Niina Streng, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 322 5195



Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs over 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 122.9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.





