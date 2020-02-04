NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasteExpo 2020 , North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, today unveils its conference program. Targeted to private and public sector waste management companies, organics management, food waste management companies and manufacturers/suppliers, WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics over four days. The event will take place May 4-7, 2020 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. To register to attend WasteExpo 2020, click here .



“Acting as a partner to the waste, recycling and organics ecosystem, we take our commitment to the industry very seriously,” said Mark Hickey, Vice President, Waste360. “We listened to our audience’s feedback for more innovation, education and networking opportunities and we’re thrilled to offer that this year. We look forward to delivering an outstanding event in May.”

Spotlight Sessions

On Tuesday, May 5, Worthing Jackman, President and CEO of Waste Connections, will participate in a CEO Fireside Chat with Darrell Smith, President and CEO of NWRA. The two will discuss leadership, business insights, industry issues and much more.

with Darrell Smith, President and CEO of NWRA. The two will discuss leadership, business insights, industry issues and much more. On Tuesday, May 5, representatives from Los Angeles, CA, Santa Clara County, CA, Portland, OR and Madison, WI will come together to present Reducing Food Waste and Increasing Recovery in Municipal Regional and State Programs .

. On Tuesday, May 5, the National Waste & Recycling Association Women’s Council will present The Waste & Recycling Industry Employment Outlook . The session brings together the industry’s most influential human resource leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities on issues including talent acquisition, workforce development and employee retention.

. The session brings together the industry’s most influential human resource leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities on issues including talent acquisition, workforce development and employee retention. On Tuesday, May 5, key stakeholders of Feet on the Street Atlanta will present The Recycling Partnership’s Case Study on Citywide Contamination Reduction . Feet on the Street was originally launched as a pilot program by The Recycling Partnership (TRP) in part to answer China’s National Sword policies. It now serves as a foundational model for TRP’s contamination-fighting methods implemented in communities across the country. The Recycling Partnership, Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission at City of Atlanta, and sustainability representatives from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Multi-Family Housing, Atlanta and University Housing, Atlanta will come together to discuss the program’s inception, execution and success. In addition, never-before-shared data about the program will be shared.

. Feet on the Street was originally launched as a pilot program by The Recycling Partnership (TRP) in part to answer China’s National Sword policies. It now serves as a foundational model for TRP’s contamination-fighting methods implemented in communities across the country. The Recycling Partnership, Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission at City of Atlanta, and sustainability representatives from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Multi-Family Housing, Atlanta and University Housing, Atlanta will come together to discuss the program’s inception, execution and success. In addition, never-before-shared data about the program will be shared. On Tuesday, May 5, the Plugging Into Opportunities in Refuse Fleet Electrification session will discuss the opportunities and challenges that come with electrified refuse vehicles, including battery life, power management, driver training and awareness. Attendees will hear from municipalities and organizations that currently have electric vehicles out in the real-world, what they are experiencing and what new trials will be released in 2020.

session will discuss the opportunities and challenges that come with electrified refuse vehicles, including battery life, power management, driver training and awareness. Attendees will hear from municipalities and organizations that currently have electric vehicles out in the real-world, what they are experiencing and what new trials will be released in 2020. On Wednesday, May 6, Adam Minter, recycling expert, New York Times best-selling author and Bloomberg columnist, will present Stuff: The Hidden Borderland of Waste and Recycling. Minter will explain the process he uses to decipher a market, discuss his career as a trade magazine journalist and columnist and will provide attendees with insight into what he believes will be the next big waste and recycling frontier as well as the larger issues to expect over the next ten to 15 years. Ryan Hickman, CNN Young Wonder Award Recipient and one of MSN’s top kids changing the world, will introduce Minter and will detail how his passion for recycling grew from a fun project with his father, to becoming a young entrepreneur and a youth environmentalist.

Thursday Workshops

WasteExpo will offer four half-day workshops on Thursday, May 7 that each focus on a different industry topic. Workshops include: Zero Waste Certified Training, Food Waste & Organics Diversion Program Development, Safety, and Recycling.

WasteExpo Food Recovery Forum

The WasteExpo Food Recovery Forum offers ways to solve the social and environmental issues of wasted food as well as means to profit from the recovery and reuse of food waste. Presentations at the Forum focus on successful initiatives and model programs to educate attendees and to help expand the significant efforts being undertaken to reduce food waste and increase food recovery for beneficial reuse.

Composting & Organics Recycling

Organics recovery and processing is a growing industry that provides countless opportunities to increase overall recovery rates while producing high quality and environmentally-beneficial compost and renewable energy products. The Composting & Organics Recycling conference program delivers three days of education and technical sessions on Organics Management including Composting, Anaerobic Digestion, Organics Recycling, Renewable Energy from Organics, Infrastructure Development, Innovative Conversion Technologies, Zero Waste, Compostable Products and more.

In addition to the Conference Program, the Exhibit Hall, which is open May 5-7, 2020, will feature more than 600 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions.

To view the full WasteExpo 2020 conference program, visit: https://www.wasteexpo.com/en/conference-and-events/conference.html

WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit , the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference and the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum .

For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo. Media interested in attending WasteExpo can email meryl.franzman@informa.com . For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Marc Acampora at Marc.Acampora@informa.com .

About WasteExpo

Targeted to private and public sector waste management companies, organics management, food waste management companies and manufacturers/suppliers from the U.S. and abroad, WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics such as recycling/landfills, fleet management/collections, organics, safety and food recovery over four days. WasteExpo also boasts a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing more than 600 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference and the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum.

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and more and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360’s recently created NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights and the people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Liz Bothwell

Marketing Director

WasteExpo

E: Liz.Bothwell@informa.com