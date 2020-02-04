ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance brokers, carriers and corporates, is pleased to announce the establishment of an Office of Diversity to design and implement programs that promote an inclusive culture and focus on achieving the company’s diversity goals.



“At Crawford, we have always embraced diversity, and this year we are excited to formalize our commitment with the establishment of this office which will be led by Nidhi Verma, vice president of learning & talent development,” commented Chief People Officer Bonnie Sawdey. Crawford is an active member of the Business Insurance Diversity and Inclusion Institute, an organization dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity and inclusion in every facet of the commercial insurance industry. Additionally, in 2017, the company launched the Women Leadership Exploration and Development (LEAD) program, a high impact e-learning and networking experience that empowers women leaders to achieve their career goals.

“Our goal is to value the different backgrounds and perspectives of employees and create safe spaces that allow employees to bring their authentic selves to work and inspire them to reach their full potential,”continued Sawdey.

Under the leadership of Verma, the office will guide and oversee the company’s diversity initiatives by creating programs that promote an inclusive culture. In February, the company will roll-out unconscious bias training for employees and managers.

“Workplace diversity has never been more relevant and important than it is today. Diversity is a powerful multiplier of growth and has a positive impact on organizational performance,” said Crawford President & CEO, Harsha V. Agadi. “We look forward to creating a corporate culture without bias which will continue to advance our mission of restoring and enhancing lives, business and communities.”

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .

Media Contact: