AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnitude Software , a leader in delivering unified application data management, today announced the addition of Bas Kamphuis as General Manager, Productivity and Maggie Key as Chief Customer Officer, expanding the company’s strategic, SAP ecosystem and customer expertise. The additions to the leadership team follow a substantial investment in Magnitude by 3i Group in March 2019, which empowered Magnitude to build on its eight acquisitions to deliver accelerated value to a growing, blue-chip customer base.



Kamphuis and Key will leverage their extensive expertise and Magnitude’s global operating platform to deliver solutions for organizations heavily invested in ERPs such as SAP and Oracle that struggle to get value from their hybrid cloud and application environments. Magnitude solutions enable customers to more easily capitalize on the digital revolution by simplifying and easing the flow of data.

Kamphuis brings to Magnitude 20+ years of cloud and SAP leadership experience, having most recently led the global commercial relations between Amazon Web Services and partners SAP and Microsoft. He will shape and deliver Magnitude’s global growth strategy in the SAP and productivity markets with responsibility for driving the solution roadmap, as well as expand Magnitude’s revenue and market share via a customer-driven culture and strategic partnerships.

A strategic, customer-centric executive, Key will build on her customer success track record, which includes leadership roles with Salesforce, Dell, Accruent and Anaconda, to drive customer priorities across the entire Magnitude team and take the company to the next level of customer success. Responsible for reinventing the customer experience, she brings together all functions to deliver the greatest value to customers through trusted partnerships that increase customer retention, satisfaction and growth.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Bas and Maggie to our top-notch leadership team,” shares Chris Ney , chairman and CEO, Magnitude Software. “With our newly expanded team at the helm, we have incredible breadth and depth – plus the operational expertise – to bring greater value to the SAP ecosystem and reinvent our customer experience around the globe. These executives broaden our solution orientation and deepen our understanding of customers, enabling us to continue accelerating our global footprint, market share and revenue growth.”

Having tripled revenue, profits and global footprint over three years , Magnitude is a dominant player in the data revolution, enabling enterprises to realize the vast operational efficiencies promised by modern business applications such as ERPs. Over 1,500 customers, including 50% of the Fortune 100, use Magnitude solutions today. The global cloud ERP market is expected to grow to $28.8 billion in 2022 based on Statista forecasts within a total ERP market that Gartner forecasts will be worth $44 billion by 2022.

“My team and I have the unique privilege of collaborating with Magnitude’s global customer base to help them get the most value out of their SAP and cloud investments,” comments Kamphuis , who has held corporate strategy, alliance partnership and IT leadership roles at HP, Microsoft, Accenture and Capgemini, in addition to serving as General Manager, Strategic ISVs at Amazon Web Services. “I look forward to building on Magnitude’s success by way of core technology integration, and full solution design and delivery to seamlessly enable customer transition from legacy systems to the cloud - accelerating growth and innovation for them - and for Magnitude.”

“I am thrilled to join Magnitude, focused on the success of our customers working to maximize their ERP investments in a hybrid cloud environment,” adds Key , who brings more than 20 years of experience in customer success, operations, and strategic programs across Fortune 100, startup, PE and VC-backed companies. “We see it as a top priority to partner with customers as they transition to the cloud, while continuing to deliver productivity, optimization, and analytics for their businesses.”

For additional perspective on these executive appointments, read Chris Ney's article .

About Magnitude Software

Magnitude’s transformative approach to unified application data management delivers vast operational efficiencies to business application data access, management, analytics and reporting for the modern enterprise. Magnitude’s portfolio of products includes: simplified application data access to any data source; data management solutions for SAP and commerce verticals; simplified master data harmonization and governance; and packaged application analytics and reporting solutions for SAP and Oracle. The company helps thousands of business users simplify management of their data and deliver on the substantial productivity gains these applications originally promised. For more information, please visit www.magnitude.com .

