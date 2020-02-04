Sydney, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Austria outlines the major developments and key aspects in the mobile telecoms markets.



Austria’s competitive mobile market is dominated by the three operators 3 Austria, Magenta Telekom (T-Mobile Austria) and Telekom Austria’s own unit A1. However, the market also benefits from a growing number of new entrants in the MVNO sector, which collectively have about 7% of the market by subscribers. The growth in the MVNO sector is partly due to regulatory concessions by which 3 Austria, as a condition of its take-over of Orange Austria, was obliged to provide a third of its network capacity to support up to 16 MVNOs.

The competitive environment has led to relatively low ARPU for operators, as well as some of the region’s lowest tariffs for consumers. The operators’ LTE networks have benefited from regulatory measures which have allowed operators to refarm existing 2G and 3G spectrum for LTE, while spectrum in the 700MHz has also been set aside for mobile broadband use once this band is released from broadcasters.

In March 2019 the regulator concluded an auction of spectrum in the 3.4-3.6Hz range to be used for 5G services. Investment among MNOs has been focussed on 5G, and by early 2020 5G services were available in a large number of localities. A multi-spectrum auction planned for mid-2020 will include blocks in the 700MHz band. The regulator has engineered the auction to promote coverage rather than generate maximum revenue.

Key developments:

Regulator planning 700MHz auction for 5G use by mid-2020;

H3 Austria launches a nationwide NB-IoT network, expands reach of 5G services;

Regulator concludes 3.4-3.6GHz auction for 5G services;

Magenta Telekom expands Narrowband IoT capabilities, trials 5G, launches VoLTE service;

ZTE and 3 Austria set up Innovation Lab to trial 5G;

A1 Austria launches 5G services with Nokia;

Regulator reclassifies GSM spectrum for 3G and LTE use;

700MHz spectrum to be assigned for 5G use from 2020;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2019, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q3 2019, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

H3 Austria, Telekom Austria (A1), Magenta Telekom (T-Mobile Austria), Orange Austria, Tele2, Mundio, Lycamobile, Yesss!, M:Tel Austria, Hofer Telekom.

Table of Contents

Market analysis

Mobile statistics General statistics

Mobile infrastructure Digital networks 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Internet of Things (IoT) Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Mobile voice

Mobile data Short Message Service (SMS) Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues Regulatory authority Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions 450MHz 900MHz 800MHz 2.6GHz Spectrum auctions - 2013 3.4-3.6GHz 700MHz, 1.5GHz, 2.1GHz Roaming Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile termination rates (MTRs) Network sharing

Major mobile operators Orange Austria 3 Austria (Drei Austria) A1 Austria Magenta Telekom Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications M-commerce

