The Czech mobile market is dominated by three operators, of which two are the local units of the major pan-European players Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone Group. O2 Czech Republic was sold by Telefónica to an investment firm, the PPF Group, and has been split into a network management business and a separate retail business, while the mobile services provider U:fon was acquired by Nordic Investors and now trades as Nordic Telecom.
Although the government in 2017 amended the Telecommunications Act to improve pricing for end-users the market remains relatively uncompetitive. To address this the regulator planned to attract a new market player when it auctions 5G-suitable spectrum at the end of 2019.
All telcos have focused on growing revenue by marketing mobile broadband and other value-added services such as mobile content and applications. To this end they have invested in LTE infrastructure and technologies. LTE coverage reaches about 98% of the population, while technologies including LTE-A and tri-band carrier aggregation are being widely deployed. T-Mobile and O2 are both active in developing services and applications based on 5G.
This report covers the Czech Republic’s mobile market, providing an overview of the network operators Vodafone, T-Mobile, O2 and Nordic Telekom, as well as developments in technologies and regulatory affairs. A range of market and company statistics provide an insight into the state of both the mobile voice and data markets, as well as the performance and strategies of the key network players.
- Regulator delays 700MHz and 3.4GHz spectrum auction for 5G to mid-2020;
- Antitrust regulators rule against T-Mobile CR network sharing deal with O2 CR;
- Regulator assigns 3.6GHz spectrum blocks to licensees;
- T-Mobile switches on LTE in the 2600MHz band, adding to services in the 800MHz and 1800MHz bands;
- MNOs promote m-payment services;
- T-Mobile to close 3G services by 2020;
O2 Czech Republic, T-Mobile Czech Republic, Vodafone Czech Republic, Nordic Telecom (MobilKom, U:fon).
Table of Contents
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- Analogue networks
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Significant market power (SMP) obligations
- Roaming tariffs
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTR)
- 2G licences
- 3G licences
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Network sharing
- Spectrum auctions
- 3.6-3.8GHz
- 700MHz
- Spectrum allocations
- Major mobile operators
- O2 Czech Republic
- T-Mobile Czech Republic
- Vodafone Czech Republic
- Nordic Telecom (MobilKom/U:fon)
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Location-based services
- Mobile advertising
- M-commerce
- M-payments
- Appendix – Historic data
