Sydney, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuddeComm’s Senior Analysts identified 13 countries it saw as demonstrating leading progress towards 5G development during 2019, with representation from Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. In the developing markets of Latin America, the South Pacific and Africa; there are also signs emerging of activity in the 5G area.

2020 is an exciting year for 5G as the pace of development is speeding up. The standardisation process is well underway with further announcements from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) expected this year, which will in turn intensify the focus on spectrum requirements and usage. More commercial network launches are also expected around the world in 2020, mostly using New Radio (NR) Release 15 standards. 5G capable device developments will also escalate.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and 3G PPP are working together to develop the global 5G standards. In October 2019 the ITU convened the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-19) with the recommendations from the meeting to be released in February 2020.

There has become an obvious “race to market” competition around the world with operators, manufacturers and governments all wanting to be the first to capture the opportunities presented by the 5G evolution.

This report explores and analyses the current progress of the 5G evolution including timelines for standards development, spectrum candidates, key considerations for government and the potential uses and applications associated with 5G. In addition, the report provides initial industry forecasts for subscriptions, CAPEX and devices. Buddecomm analysts have identified the top 13 countries demonstrating progress towards 5G.

Key developments:

5G is an evolutionary process and countries which are well placed for 5G progress also have well established 4G LTE networks, along with progressive government and operator support.

Many countries globally have conducted 5G spectrum auctions and allocations.

Hundreds of operators around the world are involved in developing 5G in 2020.

Interest in 5G devices is beginning to escalate as manufacturers jockey for position and there are numerous devices in development.

Table of Contents

5G in the global context Fibre broadband will be needed for 5G 5G FWA The 5G vision

5G statistics and forecasts 5G NR deployments 5G subscriptions forecast 5G CAPEX spend 5G devices 5G spectrum developments Spectrum allocation around the world

Top countries leading 5G development

Key 5G considerations Key industry consortiums 3G PPP IMT 2020

List of Tables

Table 1 – Number of operators and countries investing in 5G - 2019

Table 2 – Global – market share of mobile technologies – 2018

Table 3 – Global – 5G subscription forecast – 2020 – 2022

Table 4 – Potential frequency bands for 5G deployment

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Key global developments towards 5G standardisation

Exhibit 2 – Examples of 5G device manufacturers

Exhibit 3 - Key considerations for government and regulators in relation to 5G





