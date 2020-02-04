Sydney, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuddeComm’s Senior Analysts identified 13 countries it saw as demonstrating leading progress towards 5G development during 2019, with representation from Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. In the developing markets of Latin America, the South Pacific and Africa; there are also signs emerging of activity in the 5G area.
Please read it here : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/BuddeComm-Intelligence-Report-5G-Global-Trends-and-Leading-Countries
2020 is an exciting year for 5G as the pace of development is speeding up. The standardisation process is well underway with further announcements from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) expected this year, which will in turn intensify the focus on spectrum requirements and usage. More commercial network launches are also expected around the world in 2020, mostly using New Radio (NR) Release 15 standards. 5G capable device developments will also escalate.
The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and 3G PPP are working together to develop the global 5G standards. In October 2019 the ITU convened the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-19) with the recommendations from the meeting to be released in February 2020.
There has become an obvious “race to market” competition around the world with operators, manufacturers and governments all wanting to be the first to capture the opportunities presented by the 5G evolution.
This report explores and analyses the current progress of the 5G evolution including timelines for standards development, spectrum candidates, key considerations for government and the potential uses and applications associated with 5G. In addition, the report provides initial industry forecasts for subscriptions, CAPEX and devices. Buddecomm analysts have identified the top 13 countries demonstrating progress towards 5G.
Key developments:
Table of Contents
List of Tables
List of Exhibits
Please read it here : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/BuddeComm-Intelligence-Report-5G-Global-Trends-and-Leading-Countries
Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241
BuddeComm
Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241
Budde_logo new.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: