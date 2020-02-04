Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Truck Video Safety Solutions Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research service analyzes the global truck video safety solutions market (2018-2025) and presents an overview of growth opportunities and implications.
According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)'s safety compliance and enforcement program - Compliance, Safety, And Accountability (CSA) - fleets must improve safe driving practices and reduce risks through the use of advanced safety technologies.
Fleets must also evaluate the return on investment (RoI) of safety solutions based on a system's ability to improve driver behavior and performance, which directly influences the fleets' operating economics and collision costs.
Growing awareness regarding video safety solutions in North America and Europe has drawn the attention of telematics and safety system vendors and they are looking to enter the market. The integration of telematics, safety systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with video safety solutions - to offer a one-stop-shop solution - will be the key trend of the future.
Why the Connected Trucks Market?
Key Features
This study features key market trends, competitive landscape, solutions' pricing and packaging, business cases, global revenue forecast, and breakdown of solutions' contribution by geography, vehicle segment, and solution type. Profiles of key vendors, including Lytx, SmartDrive, GreenRoad, Samsara, Omnitracs, MiX Telematics, Netradyne, and LIGHTMETRICS, are also featured. Growth opportunities have been clearly mapped with a call to action for stakeholders for improved decision-making.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
4. Market Overview and Dynamics
5. Business Model and Pricing Analysis
6. Market Measurement and Market Share Analysis
7. Key Vendor Profiles
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
9. Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmhpqe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: