Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Truck Video Safety Solutions Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research service analyzes the global truck video safety solutions market (2018-2025) and presents an overview of growth opportunities and implications.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)'s safety compliance and enforcement program - Compliance, Safety, And Accountability (CSA) - fleets must improve safe driving practices and reduce risks through the use of advanced safety technologies.



Fleets must also evaluate the return on investment (RoI) of safety solutions based on a system's ability to improve driver behavior and performance, which directly influences the fleets' operating economics and collision costs.

Growing awareness regarding video safety solutions in North America and Europe has drawn the attention of telematics and safety system vendors and they are looking to enter the market. The integration of telematics, safety systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with video safety solutions - to offer a one-stop-shop solution - will be the key trend of the future.



Why the Connected Trucks Market?

By 2020, about 30 million trucks across the world will be connected.

Nearly 40% of fleet managers are of the opinion that connected trucks are a must have.

With smart roads and smart cities, smart trucks will become a necessity.

All ecosystem partners can avail a high value proposition.

The trucks of the future will allow users to easily pay for fuel, toll, parking, and infotainment, among other things, in real-time.

Key Features



This study features key market trends, competitive landscape, solutions' pricing and packaging, business cases, global revenue forecast, and breakdown of solutions' contribution by geography, vehicle segment, and solution type. Profiles of key vendors, including Lytx, SmartDrive, GreenRoad, Samsara, Omnitracs, MiX Telematics, Netradyne, and LIGHTMETRICS, are also featured. Growth opportunities have been clearly mapped with a call to action for stakeholders for improved decision-making.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the market? What are its future prospects?

What is the market forecast for 2025? What are the key solutions in the current market scenario and what are some of the upcoming solutions that will be in demand?

Who are the major market participants and what are the business models adopted by them?

What are the upcoming technological trends that will gain prominence in the future?

Which are the emerging regions where penetration of video safety solutions is anticipated?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Evolution

Market Roadmap

Market Segment Contribution

Vendor Mapping - Recording Views

Key Predictions

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Definitions - Vehicles by Type

Definitions - Business Models by Type

Definitions - Types of Recording Views

Types of Hardware

4. Market Overview and Dynamics

Benefits of Video Safety

Significance of Video Safety

Data Analysis

Trend 1 - Significance of Computer Vision

Trend 2 - Shift from 3G to 4G and Its Impact

Trend 3 - Data Monetization Avenues for Vendors

5. Business Model and Pricing Analysis

Packaging and Pricing

Business Model

Pricing Analysis - Two Channel

Pricing Analysis - Four Channel

6. Market Measurement and Market Share Analysis

Installed Base Forecast Scenario Analysis

Percent Installed Base by Vehicle Segment

Percent Installed Base Breakdown - Legacy Solutions versus Commercial Dash Cams

Percent Installed Base Breakdown by Type of Recording View

Installed Base Breakdown by Fleet Type

Application Solution Mapping

Regional Contribution

Revenue Forecast by Hardware and Service

Market Share Analysis

7. Key Vendor Profiles

Vendor Profile - GreenRoad

Vendor Profile - LIGHTMETRICS

Vendor Profile - Lytx

Vendor Profile - MiX Telematics (Mix Vision)

Vendor Profile - Netradyne

Vendor Profile - Omnitracs

Vendor Profile - Trimble

Vendor Profile - Samsara

Vendor Profile - SmartDrive

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Regulatory Impact and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives

9. Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmhpqe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900