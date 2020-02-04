Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced the official launch of its new AccurioPress C14000 series of high-speed toner-based digital presses.

The AccurioPress C14000 was first introduced to the public through a technology preview at PRINTING United in October, 2019. The digital press was put through its paces with nonstop demonstrations to a highly receptive audience of customers, press and analysts. All were impressed with its capabilities – high-speed, outstanding image quality and the new TU-510 four-side full-bleed trimmer - product attributes that offer increased efficiencies and profitability for print professionals.

The AccurioPress C14000 prints 140 A4 pages-per-minute (ppm) and the C12000 runs at 120ppm respectively. Their innovative design demonstrates Konica Minolta’s mission to be a leader in the high-speed toner-based digital production print market. Through hours of individual client interviews, the product was developed to support their transformation by creating solutions together that expand and streamline their businesses through advanced automation, fewer human touchpoints and higher productivity. Simply put, the new press was designed from the ground up, with extensive client input, to be a digital print factory.

“As our flagship, toner-based press, the AccurioPress C14000 series will expand Konica Minolta’s offerings further into the high-end production print market,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “This product launch is an important global initiative for Konica Minolta, demonstrating our dedication to our customers as we build products based on their real-world needs to be more efficient and profitable in an ever increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Opportunities for business expansion

The unique features of the AccurioPress C14000 series make these products ideal for customers looking to increase productivity through efficiencies and speed to grow their business. Product highlights include:

Print speeds of up to 140ppm

Outstanding image quality at a resolution equivalent to 3600x2400 dpi

Unparalleled printing on a range of media, from textured stocks to synthetics and envelopes up to 450 gsm

Banner printing, duplexing up to 35” and simplex capability of 51”

Highly flexible inline finishing with the all-new TU-510 four-side full-bleed trimmer

The press is even capable of printing eight-panel gatefold brochures inline and book covers for finishing offline. And to further improve efficiency and output, envelope printing can be accomplished using the standard fuser.

Operational efficiency through print engine improvements and smart accessories

Paired with Konica Minolta’s enhanced IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer, the new press automatically and continuously measures and corrects color so the resulting output ensures unparalleled print-to-print consistency. Improved two-dimensional registration correction is also achieved through the higher output resolution. The enhanced auto inspection options offer expanded inspection performance, verifying print quality and now detecting streaks and spots as well as blemishes.

The automatic media detection sensor comes standard on these models, detecting the stock and assigning the appropriate tray, eliminating time-consuming paper settings and operator error, reducing waste and increasing productivity.

Customers will reap the rewards of instant inline finishing using the TU-510 Versatile Trimmer Unit, a four-edge trimmer and creaser that allows full-bleed finishing support for banners, booklets, direct mail and a dedicated business card cutting option.

Additionally, the LS-507 Large Stacker supports higher speed, permits banner bypass and offers operators the advantage of offloading while the machine is still running, another new benefit added to Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress expanded line.

Stability, high durability and reduced downtime improve TCO

With the IQ-501 maximizing and stabilizing print quality, color matching and registration from the first print to the last – even during the longest print runs – customers will benefit from producing more usable prints and less waste. The AccurioPress C14000/C12000 maximizes run-time offering a highly reliable duty cycle of 2.5 million A4 prints per month with double the toner capacity of earlier models.

Learn more about the new AccurioPress C14000 and C12000 here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

#####

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us