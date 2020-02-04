New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Learning Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391092/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global deep learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing application of deep learning. In addition, growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the global deep learning market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global deep learning market is segmented as below:

Type

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global deep learning market growth

This study identifies growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning as the prime reasons driving the global deep learning market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global deep learning market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global deep learning market, including some of the vendors such as Adapteva Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Sensory Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

