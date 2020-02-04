Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS today announced that The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute is nearly ‘sold out’ status with only 50 registrations remaining. The Institute will return to the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida from February 12-14, 2020. It provides executive teams with the performance management tools needed to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market and is focused on performance management for long-term sustainability.

As previously announced, keynote speakers include:

Tonya Copeland, Vice President, I/DD Services & Employment & Community First CHOICES, UnitedHealth Care

Julia Brillhart, RN, MSN, Vice President, Operations, Magellan Complete Care

John Selig, Vice President, Optum Public Sector

Visit the OPEN MINDS website for complete list of speakers and faculty members: https://performance.openminds.com/faculty, the attendee list: https://performance.openminds.com/who-attends/, and the final agenda: https://performance.openminds.com/agenda.

As part of the Institute, OPEN MINDS will be holding a new executive summit and two seminars:

As the Institute approaches ‘sold out’ status with only 50 registrations remaining, secure your registration now with an all-access registration pass to attend the The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute and the executive seminars and summits.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Attachment

Stacey Cotton OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com