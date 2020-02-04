NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litify announces the addition of Docrio , a comprehensive document management and generation solution within Litify’s platform that's designed with the user's experience and needs in mind, allowing them to find or create documents instantly.



Litify is the fastest growing integrated, intuitive legal technology platform built on Salesforce, empowering legal professionals from all practice areas to seamlessly manage their legal matters, business operations, marketing and client communications on a single platform.

Moving between different platforms can be confusing and time-consuming. The addition of Docrio to Litify’s platform furthers its mission to deliver state-of-the-art legal technology by offering a holistic platform. With Litify and Docrio, legal professionals are able to communicate, review case details, complete paperwork and more, all in one location for quick and easy access.

Docrio offers easy collaboration capabilities, document filing, and a simple user interface in a highly secure environment. Docrio ensures users are building, editing, sharing and finding the right file without any confusion.

Users are provided a seamless experience as they navigate between documents. From its integration with Microsoft Outlook to its intuitive user interface, Docrio helps law firms, in house counsel and legal professionals become more efficient. Users can upload and download multiple files at once, leverage Litify’s Salesforce.com automation, or quickly combine multiple documents and templates into one workflow. Data entry is flexible as data can be directly pulled from Litify, and users can edit directly within the document.

"We routinely gather and evaluate feedback from Litify customers, and providing a seamless document management solution to our platform is consistently cited," said Jeff Argast, Chief Technology Officer at Litify. "With Docrio, lawyers across the United States are able to collaborate on, search and manage documents with ease. We’re very excited to continue adding to our software suite and provide our customers with the most flexible and extensible platform possible."

About Litify

Founded in late 2016, Litify’s mission is to educate, inspire and provide the tools to transform how legal services are provided. The singular platform streamlines and automates task management, document generation, intake management and client communications, while providing data-driven insights that help law firms scale and increase their bottom line. Built on Salesforce, Litify is a secure, extensible and rapidly evolving platform.



