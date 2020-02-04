NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With compelling stories and strategies, Talk Is Chief: Leadership, Communication, and Credibility in a High-Stakes World by Jack Modzelewski (RosettaBooks/$27.99) is a highly relevant leadership book at a time when leaders increasingly find themselves embroiled in headline-making controversies based on miscommunication and often failed communication.



The book inspires leaders to treat their daily communication practices as seriously as their fiscal, operational, value creation, deal making, business transformation, and other executive responsibilities.

“Leaders today spend up to 90 percent of each day communicating to make good things happen in their organizations,” Modzelewski wrote in his book. “They communicate with colleagues, customers, shareowners, creditors, regulators, advocates, and competitors. They influence culture, opportunity, risk-taking, and risk aversion.”

Modzelewski’s thirty-five years of experience working with many Fortune 500 companies as a communications consultant suggests that too many leaders undervalue and therefore underperform their vital communication responsibilities. They do so at their own disadvantage and sometimes peril in this age of heightened activism, transparency, disruption, disinformation, and crisis.

Whether they recognize it or not, leaders are chief credibility officers, with organizational reputation often resting on their words and actions, especially in times of crisis. Talk Is Chief provides sound advice, examples, and even a “10 Commandments of Crisis Management,” so that leaders can either avoid crises or avert worst-case scenarios when an existential threat confronts them.

Leadership communication today—the ability for leaders to be heard and clearly understood above the constant noise of the complicated worlds in which they must lead or govern—is of the highest importance. The stakes in this new communication environment are high and it’s proven that effective leadership communication inspires people to perform collectively better, leading to better outcomes. Which is why Talk Is Chief is a must-read for 21st century leaders.

Talk Is Chief is distributed by Simon & Schuster and is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook.

Praise for Talk Is Chief

“Jack has brought to the forefront the critical skill necessary in managing complex organizations, navigating unimaginable crises, and leading companies to realize greatness. Communication aligns organizations, supports strong and transparent cultures, and is vital to respond to both opportunities and threats. Jack takes us through valuable lessons ranging from building effective communications structures able to capture the data necessary to make swift decisions to fostering relationships with diverse stakeholders. Intuitive, compelling, and practical for all leaders!”

—Jim Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, Control Risks



"Talk is Chief is a guide to leadership at a challenging time of tweets, fake news and growing divisions within our democracy. The simple fact is that words matter - and that simple words matter the most when they speak to our values. I often say we govern by leadership or crisis. The author makes clear that leadership requires courage in both action and communication." —Leon E. Panetta, Chairman, The Panetta Institute for Public Policy



“Jack Modzelewski has written a must-read book for both seasoned and aspiring business leaders. In Talk is Chief you will learn firsthand why culture, leadership, candid communications and a persistent focus on reinvention are the defining qualities of the world’s best-run companies.”

—Dave Samson, General Manager of Public Affairs, Chevron Corporation



“Communication is the foundation for effective leadership and team harmony within any organization. In Talk is Chief, Jack Modzelewski takes the readers on a journey to prove the power of effective communications and gives leaders the principles needed for implementation within their own organizations. Modzelewski’s 40+ years in public relations clearly shine through the entirety of the book. His expertise, deep understanding and thorough market research blend seamlessly together in a must have book for management educators and business leaders.

—Dipak Jain, President, China Europe International Business School

About the Author: Jack Modzelewski is the founder and president of JackKnifePR, a business-communications consulting firm in Chicago. His extensive career in public relations, marketing, communications, and executive management has included roles with global agencies. Most recently, he was the president of FleishmanHillard, where he worked for more than twenty-six years in executive and international positions, including five years as president of Europe & Africa and nearly five as president of the Americas.

About RosettaBooks: RosettaBooks is a leading independent publisher headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2001, it pioneered by building an 800-eBook catalog of iconic titles. For the past five years, RosettaBooks’ trade program has focused on high profile thought leadership titles. For more information, visit RosettaBooks.com.



