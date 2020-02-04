Morristown, NJ, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCN, a leading technology solutions provider specializing in meeting the requirements of multi-location, multi-service, multi-network customers, recently expanded its South Florida Network Operations Center with a move to the historic Boca Raton Innovation Campus. BCN’s hyper-growth over the last several years, combined with new staff additions, necessitated the move.

The company recently completed a significant build-out of the new 12,000 plus sq. ft. office to accommodate growth in their Operations teams for 2020 and beyond.

The Boca Raton Innovation Campus began as an outpost in the late 1960’s for IBM and their invention of the personal computer. It is now a state-of-the-art, accessible 1.7 million square foot office park that is a magnet for forward thinkers in science and technology.

“This latest point of presence is a major milestone for BCN as we enter our 26th year of operating. This state-of-the-art facility is a true testament to the hard work of our entire team,” said Richard M. Boudria, Jr., BCN Chairman and CEO. “We’ve been able to build remarkable relationships with sales partners and customers nationwide, providing a single source for technology solutions, service, and support. This new facility will allow the company to continue to provide a first-class experience to our partners and customers, recruit and retain excellent personnel, and advance our solutions portfolio to the next level.”

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated technology solutions provider with corporate headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. The company enables technology partners to define and deliver advanced connectivity solutions that bring simplicity to inherently complex multi-location, multi-network customer opportunities. BCN specializes in multi-product aggregation based on a portfolio of over 75 unique wholesale network partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 26 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com.

