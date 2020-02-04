As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 31 January, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did exercise their right to purchase in RIKB 21 0805 for 439 m.kr. Settlement date is 5 February 2020. Total outstanding nominal value of the series is now 18,314,000,000 kr.