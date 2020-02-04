DENVER, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While more and more states are pushing through legalization of cannabis, the nation’s pioneer dispensary franchisor, Unity Rd. is feeling the same momentum and planting roots in communities from coast to coast with the closeout of a landmark year.



Powered by ONE Cannabis Group, Unity Rd. partners with industry newcomers, existing dispensary owners, and multi-unit franchisees to help them build compliant and profitable cannabis dispensaries. The company finished the year with multiple agreements signed with nine entrepreneurial groups across the United States for development in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, and Ohio, among other states.

In the year ahead, the team is focused on developing key markets throughout North America where cannabis is either medicinally or recreationally legal, specifically calling out Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, and Oklahoma, as well as key areas in the Northeast and Southern United States for expansion. All told, Unity Rd. expects to add a dozen groups to its national community in 2020.

“The year ahead is set to be pivotal thanks to the solid foundation we laid down over the past 12 months,” said Unity Rd. COO Mike Weinberger. “We’re building a team with the best of the best in each area, forging partnerships to benefit our franchise partners, and both the franchise and cannabis industries are taking notice. We’ve been focused on getting all the pieces in place and laying this groundwork, and now it’s time to ramp up.”

The marijuana franchise opportunity launched in 2018 and currently has three dispensaries in Colorado. Key highlights from 2019 include:

Launched its Retail Brand, Unity Rd.: At its core, the new retail brand is a catalyst for fostering community through the power of cannabis via the franchise business model and a modernized shopping experience that welcomes all. Grounded by consumers’ wants and needs, the stores offer several innovative features and both a self-guided & enlightening consultation sales approach. As a franchise, Unity Rd. is creating a national community with support from a 10-year veteran. The brand’s owners are right there in the neighborhood, hiring local and keeping the money right on their street.



At its core, the new retail brand is a catalyst for fostering community through the power of cannabis via the franchise business model and a modernized shopping experience that welcomes all. Grounded by consumers’ wants and needs, the stores offer several innovative features and both a self-guided & enlightening consultation sales approach. As a franchise, Unity Rd. is creating a national community with support from a 10-year veteran. The brand’s owners are right there in the neighborhood, hiring local and keeping the money right on their street. Entered into a Definitive Agreement to Combine Businesses with Cannabis One Holdings Inc.: In December, ONE Cannabis Group and Cannabis One announced their plans to combine in 2020. Both cannabis leaders in their own right, their combined prowess creates a strong, national force among cannabis retail and product brands alike. Cannabis One is known for its globally-recognized “House of Brands,” comprised of award-winning products with an extensive market footprint across North America. Unity Rd. franchisees will benefit from direct access to this supply chain.



In December, ONE Cannabis Group and Cannabis One announced their plans to combine in 2020. Both cannabis leaders in their own right, their combined prowess creates a strong, national force among cannabis retail and product brands alike. Cannabis One is known for its globally-recognized “House of Brands,” comprised of award-winning products with an extensive market footprint across North America. Unity Rd. franchisees will benefit from direct access to this supply chain. Earned a Handful of Elite Accolades: Numerous publications recognized Unity Rd. for paving the way for franchising within the complex U.S. cannabis industry. In 2019, the marijuana franchise was chosen from more than 700 submissions as one of five to be named a MJBizDaily “U.S. Retailer of the Year” finalist. Unity Rd. was also the only cannabis franchise featured in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise of the Future list and Franchise Dictionary magazine’s “Top 100 Game Changers” list. The franchise was also the first cannabis concept to earn a Franchise Times “Dealmaker” award.



Numerous publications recognized Unity Rd. for paving the way for franchising within the complex U.S. cannabis industry. In 2019, the marijuana franchise was chosen from more than 700 submissions as one of five to be named a MJBizDaily “U.S. Retailer of the Year” finalist. Unity Rd. was also the only cannabis franchise featured in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise of the Future list and Franchise Dictionary magazine’s “Top 100 Game Changers” list. The franchise was also the first cannabis concept to earn a Franchise Times “Dealmaker” award. Built a Powerhouse Team with Multiple Key Players: To prepare the franchise for its growth ahead, Unity Rd. added several key team members to its bench. Fifteen-year franchise industry veteran Justin Livingston joined in January as VP of Franchise Development. A Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) Livingston was most recently Coyote Ugly Saloon’s VP of Global Development where he developed its international program and launched the franchise in markets around the world. Formerly the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of MJardin Group, Inc., Unity Rd. CFO Frank Knuettel brought his extensive finance background and experience as CFO for multiple public companies to lead the company in forging the right relationships to redefine the retail experience for cannabis users. VP of Cultivation Cory Carter has built out operations now valued at $250 million in other agriculture sectors and managed 30 facilities under one brand in cannabis. Director of Operations, Cultivation Kacy Sindel brought over two decades of manufacturing & production experience, including five years working in the cannabis industry, to the team. His focus is on enhancing data processes that increase and streamline production capabilities. Director of Communications Jayne Levy has a decade of franchise public relations experience and is focused on supporting franchise growth through strategic and consistent media coverage.

To learn more about Unity Rd. franchise opportunities, contact Tiarra Convento at tiarra@ocginc.com or 720-923-5262 , or visit https://ocginc.com/cannabis-franchises/ .

ABOUT UNITY RD.

Unity Rd., the retail brand of ONE Cannabis Group, is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from the legacy of Green Man Cannabis and infused with decades of franchise experience, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and profitably operate a dispensary. Unity Rd. is powered by ONE Cannabis Group, which is a Colorado-based, vertically integrated cannabis company. Recently, it was named one of the top cannabis retail leaders in the nation by MJBizDaily magazine. It also recently became the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award – a recognition presented to the boldest players driving mergers and acquisitions in franchising. For more information, visit unityrd.com .





MEDIA CONTACT: Jayne Levy, Unity Rd.,