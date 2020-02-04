DENVER, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While more and more states are pushing through legalization of cannabis, the nation’s pioneer dispensary franchisor, Unity Rd. is feeling the same momentum and planting roots in communities from coast to coast with the closeout of a landmark year.
Powered by ONE Cannabis Group, Unity Rd. partners with industry newcomers, existing dispensary owners, and multi-unit franchisees to help them build compliant and profitable cannabis dispensaries. The company finished the year with multiple agreements signed with nine entrepreneurial groups across the United States for development in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, and Ohio, among other states.
In the year ahead, the team is focused on developing key markets throughout North America where cannabis is either medicinally or recreationally legal, specifically calling out Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, and Oklahoma, as well as key areas in the Northeast and Southern United States for expansion. All told, Unity Rd. expects to add a dozen groups to its national community in 2020.
“The year ahead is set to be pivotal thanks to the solid foundation we laid down over the past 12 months,” said Unity Rd. COO Mike Weinberger. “We’re building a team with the best of the best in each area, forging partnerships to benefit our franchise partners, and both the franchise and cannabis industries are taking notice. We’ve been focused on getting all the pieces in place and laying this groundwork, and now it’s time to ramp up.”
The marijuana franchise opportunity launched in 2018 and currently has three dispensaries in Colorado. Key highlights from 2019 include:
ABOUT UNITY RD.
Unity Rd., the retail brand of ONE Cannabis Group, is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from the legacy of Green Man Cannabis and infused with decades of franchise experience, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and profitably operate a dispensary. Unity Rd. is powered by ONE Cannabis Group, which is a Colorado-based, vertically integrated cannabis company. Recently, it was named one of the top cannabis retail leaders in the nation by MJBizDaily magazine. It also recently became the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award – a recognition presented to the boldest players driving mergers and acquisitions in franchising. For more information, visit unityrd.com.
