ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada Inc., a global leader in customer service automation software, is pleased to announce their position as “The Specialist” in the recently published report “The HFS Top 10 robotic process automation (RPA) software products results.” The 2020 edition is a detailed RPA satisfaction study of 255 RPA super users that yielded 311 product ratings across over 30 CX dimensions. The report outlines how the top RPA vendors are supporting and enabling their clients to scale their automation programs and drive real change.



Jacada and others were evaluated based on criteria deemed as critical to supporting an organization’s transformation mission through:

Execution emphasizing scale of operations, customers, ease of use, security, governance and controls

“We included Jacada in our RPA research this year based on their specialized use of automation technology to drive results in the customer service domain,” shares Elena L. Christopher, Senior Vice President – Research at HFS Research. “Jacada is enabling business process improvement for its clients through intelligent customer engagement solutions that combine automation, AI, and analytics -- the HFS’ Triple-A Trifecta.”

The report goes on to highlight Jacada’s ability to transform business processes and deliver automated customer service outcomes. Customers credit results to the flexible and customizable nature of its products.

Scott Merritt, Global Head of Automation, explains why being regarded as “The Specialist” in the report is so important: “Knowing who you are and what you do in this space is the secret to automation longevity. As the others work to figure out their own specialization strategy, we are delighted to be recognized by HFS for the real outcomes we drive with customer service operations teams; helping them overcome complexity to deliver effortless customer service experiences for their customers.”

To read the full report outlining how Jacada enables intelligent self-service and agent engagement with a unique blend of the HFS "Triple-A Trifecta, click here .

About Jacada

Jacada is the global leader in customer service automation with over three decades of experience automating end-to-end customer interactions for enterprise clients. Using a #CollaborationFirst approach to automation, Jacada’s solutions bring together rich UX design, real-time guidance and intelligent automation capabilities powered by customer service RPA to create truly collaborative experiences between customers, employees and robots within a single low-code automation and AI hub.

About HFS Research

The HFS mission is to provide visionary insight into major innovations impacting business operations, including: automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital business models, and smart analytics. We focus on the future of operations across key industries. We influence the strategies of enterprise customers to develop operational backbones to stay competitive and partner with capable services providers, technology suppliers, and third-party advisors.