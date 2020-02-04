HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
4 February 2020
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
Annual General Meeting held on
Tuesday 4 February 2020
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company today, all the resolutions, as set out in full in the notice of meeting dated 19 December 2019, were duly passed.
Special Resolutions
12. To authorise the Directors pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities for cash without regard to pre-emption rights.
13. To renew the Company’s authority to buy-in its Ordinary shares.
All the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received up to 48 hours before the time of the meeting at 41 Lothbury, London, EC2R 7AE are set out below:
|FOR
|DISCRETIONARY
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD*
|Resolution No.
|No. of Votes
|No. of Votes
|No. of Votes
|Total Votes
|No. of Votes
|% of Votes
|% of Votes
|% of Votes
|% of Votes
|Ordinary Resolutions
|1
|12,642,576
|1,107,190
|62,217
|13,811,983
|14,197
|91.53%
|8.02%
|0.45%
|100.00%
|2
|11,496,285
|1,107,190
|825,975
|13,429,450
|396,730
|85.61%
|8.24%
|6.15%
|100.00%
|3
|10,931,630
|1,130,841
|1,084,020
|13,146,491
|679,689
|83.15%
|8.60%
|8.25%
|100.00%
|4
|11,910,541
|1,156,830
|310,672
|13,378,043
|448,137
|89.03%
|8.65%
|2.32%
|100.00%
|5
|11,760,422
|1,142,458
|433,998
|13,336,878
|489,302
|88.18%
|8.57%
|3.25%
|100.00%
|6
|11,893,688
|1,142,458
|371,141
|13,407,287
|418,893
|88.71%
|8.52%
|2.77%
|100.00%
|7
|11,888,588
|1,142,458
|362,871
|13,393,917
|432,263
|88.76%
|8.53%
|2.71%
|100.00%
|8
|11,915,723
|1,142,458
|305,883
|13,364,064
|462,116
|89.16%
|8.55%
|2.29%
|100.00%
|9
|11,918,993
|1,130,534
|309,984
|13,359,511
|466,669
|89.22%
|8.46%
|2.32%
|100.00%
|10
|12,713,272
|1,099,538
|13,370
|13,826,180
|0
|91.95%
|7.95%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|11
|11,753,806
|1,663,673
|232,566
|13,650,045
|176,135
|86.11%
|12.19%
|1.70%
|100.00%
|Special Resolutions
|12
|11,418,574
|1,230,957
|857,415
|13,506,946
|319,234
|84.54%
|9.11%
|6.35%
|100.00%
|13
|12,243,672
|1,245,458
|181,273
|13,670,403
|155,777
|89.56%
|9.11%
|1.33%
|100.00%
* Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.
For further information please contact:
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM