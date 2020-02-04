HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

4 February 2020

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

Annual General Meeting held on

Tuesday 4 February 2020

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company today, all the resolutions, as set out in full in the notice of meeting dated 19 December 2019, were duly passed.

Special Resolutions



12. To authorise the Directors pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities for cash without regard to pre-emption rights.

13. To renew the Company’s authority to buy-in its Ordinary shares.

All the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received up to 48 hours before the time of the meeting at 41 Lothbury, London, EC2R 7AE are set out below:

FOR DISCRETIONARY AGAINST WITHHELD* Resolution No. No. of Votes No. of Votes No. of Votes Total Votes No. of Votes % of Votes % of Votes % of Votes % of Votes Ordinary Resolutions 1 12,642,576 1,107,190 62,217 13,811,983 14,197 91.53% 8.02% 0.45% 100.00% 2 11,496,285 1,107,190 825,975 13,429,450 396,730 85.61% 8.24% 6.15% 100.00% 3 10,931,630 1,130,841 1,084,020 13,146,491 679,689 83.15% 8.60% 8.25% 100.00% 4 11,910,541 1,156,830 310,672 13,378,043 448,137 89.03% 8.65% 2.32% 100.00% 5 11,760,422 1,142,458 433,998 13,336,878 489,302 88.18% 8.57% 3.25% 100.00% 6 11,893,688 1,142,458 371,141 13,407,287 418,893 88.71% 8.52% 2.77% 100.00% 7 11,888,588 1,142,458 362,871 13,393,917 432,263 88.76% 8.53% 2.71% 100.00% 8 11,915,723 1,142,458 305,883 13,364,064 462,116 89.16% 8.55% 2.29% 100.00% 9 11,918,993 1,130,534 309,984 13,359,511 466,669 89.22% 8.46% 2.32% 100.00% 10 12,713,272 1,099,538 13,370 13,826,180 0 91.95% 7.95% 0.10% 100.00% 11 11,753,806 1,663,673 232,566 13,650,045 176,135 86.11% 12.19% 1.70% 100.00% Special Resolutions 12 11,418,574 1,230,957 857,415 13,506,946 319,234 84.54% 9.11% 6.35% 100.00% 13 12,243,672 1,245,458 181,273 13,670,403 155,777 89.56% 9.11% 1.33% 100.00%

* Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

Company Secretary

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

01481 733908