HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

4 February 2020

Annual General Meeting held on

Tuesday 4 February 2020

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company today, all the resolutions, as set out in full in the notice of meeting dated 19 December 2019, were duly passed.  

Special Resolutions


12.       To authorise the Directors pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities for cash without regard to pre-emption rights.

13.       To renew the Company’s authority to buy-in its Ordinary shares.

All the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.  

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received up to 48 hours before the time of the meeting at 41 Lothbury, London, EC2R 7AE are set out below:

 FORDISCRETIONARYAGAINST WITHHELD*
Resolution No.No. of VotesNo. of VotesNo. of VotesTotal VotesNo. of Votes
 % of Votes% of Votes% of Votes% of Votes 
Ordinary Resolutions     
112,642,5761,107,19062,21713,811,98314,197
 91.53%8.02%0.45%100.00% 
211,496,2851,107,190825,97513,429,450396,730
 85.61%8.24%6.15%100.00% 
310,931,6301,130,8411,084,02013,146,491679,689
 83.15%8.60%8.25%100.00% 
411,910,5411,156,830310,67213,378,043448,137
 89.03%8.65%2.32%100.00% 
511,760,4221,142,458433,99813,336,878489,302
 88.18%8.57%3.25%100.00% 
611,893,6881,142,458371,14113,407,287418,893
 88.71%8.52%2.77%100.00% 
711,888,5881,142,458362,87113,393,917432,263
 88.76%8.53%2.71%100.00% 
811,915,7231,142,458305,88313,364,064462,116
 89.16%8.55%2.29%100.00% 
911,918,9931,130,534309,98413,359,511466,669
 89.22%8.46%2.32%100.00% 
1012,713,2721,099,53813,37013,826,1800
 91.95%7.95%0.10%100.00% 
1111,753,8061,663,673232,56613,650,045176,135
 86.11%12.19%1.70%100.00% 
Special Resolutions     
1211,418,5741,230,957857,41513,506,946319,234
 84.54%9.11%6.35%100.00% 
1312,243,6721,245,458181,27313,670,403155,777
 89.56%9.11%1.33%100.00% 

* Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.

For further information please contact:
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908

                 