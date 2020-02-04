SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies , the Proven and Trusted choice for Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP), today announced record revenue and increased profitability in 2019.



Several multi-year agreements and 11 new customers in the U.S., Japan, Europe, China and Korea contributed to SmartDV’s success in a variety of market segments that include networking, storage, data conversion and mobile devices.

“Projections in all regions, especially the U.S., Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China, are significant and new corporate initiatives and partnerships will fuel expanded growth for 2020,” remarks Deepak Kumar Tala, SmartDV’s managing director. “The design and verification community relies on SmartDV for its Design and Verification IP used through design to design IP and SoC verification to post-silicon validation. Few IP providers can support our customers the way we do with our ability to rapidly customize Design and Verification IP for specific applications and customer requirements.”

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. Its high-quality standard or custom protocol Design and Verification IP supports chip design, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, post-silicon validation, formal property verification, and RISC-V verification services. The result is Proven and Trusted Design and Verification IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif. Visit SmartDV to learn more.

Connect with SmartDV at:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdv-technologies/about/

Twitter: @SmartDV