ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ware2Go Inc., an on-demand fulfillment platform owned by UPS (NYSE:UPS) that helps merchants enhance their delivery experience, announced that Stephen Denton joined the company as Chief Executive Officer effective February 3.

“We are pleased to have an entrepreneur of Steve’s caliber lead the Ware2Go team,” said Scott Price, UPS chief transformation officer. “His results-driven leadership in commerce, tech and logistics, coupled with his success transforming startup businesses into profitable enterprises will prove invaluable as Ware2Go accelerates its growth.”

Denton is an industry leader who has successfully led the acquisitions and integrations of 12 organizations in various industries. He previously served as general manager and vice president of Marketing Solutions at eBay, where he was responsible for all of eBay Enterprise digital and agency business units including the integration of nine acquired companies into one global marketing solutions leader. Since 2016, Denton has operated as the president and chief revenue officer at Collective[i], a pioneer in AI for sales technology.

He also served as CEO and president of the GSI Media Division of GSI (acquired by eBay in 2011). Before joining GSI Media, Denton was president of LinkShare and Rakuten USA. He has also held leadership positions at FedEx, The Baltimore Sun, and PepsiCo. His varied business background in logistics, technology startups and platform sales and marketing will benefit Ware2Go as it expands.

“I’m very excited to join the team at Ware2Go as we help merchants and manufacturers compete on a global scale with quicker transit times, competitive rates and industry-leading service to deliver an exceptional experience for their customers,” said Denton.

Ware2Go provides small and midsize businesses with cost-efficient access to industry-leading warehousing, fulfillment, technology and financial services so they can optimize their logistics, compete, scale and grow. Ware2Go™ services help enable smaller merchants to maximize the efficiency of their entire supply chain and develop high-functioning distribution networks to reach e-commerce customers across the US.

“Ware2Go continues to add more services to help smaller merchants compete more effectively in e-commerce,” said Price. “We look forward to Stephen strengthening Ware2Go’s position in the market, fueling the company’s growth and positioning it for the future.”

Denton is a graduate of Shepherd University and holds degrees in Business and Marketing.

About Ware2Go Inc.

Ware2Go, a UPS Company, operates a turnkey nationwide fulfillment network designed to help merchants easily position products closer to end customers for a fast, inexpensive, and reliable order-to-delivery experience. Ware2Go offers an integrated solution for storage, pick, pack, and shipping services to businesses of all sizes through an intuitive cloud based technology platform that makes it easy to extend your distribution footprint and scale up and down as your operational needs change. Ware2Go simplifies nationwide fulfillment to help you meet your customers' needs and expectations. For more information, please visit http://www.ware2go.co/

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

