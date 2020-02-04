4 February 2020
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 31 January 2020
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares with a nominal value of €7
| Gross number of
voting rights
|31 January 2020
|224,518,972
|259,309,791
|About Alstom
|As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customised services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.1 billion and booked €12.1 billion of orders in the 2018/19 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 36,300 people.
