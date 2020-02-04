Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upstream Oil & Gas Start-up Tracker - Issue 15" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The upstream oil and gas industry is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation.

The Start-up Tracker is a resource to help the upstream industry identify solution providers with specific solutions to industry challenges.



The Tracker provides a rich database of start-up companies that have a current industry application or an application for another industry that can be translated into upstream oil and gas. Each issue contains detailed company profiles, an analyst viewpoint and an overall score for every start-up included in the issue. In addition, clients receive guidance on potential acquisitions, investments, partnerships, and implementation.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Companies to Action

Innovation Target

Percepto - Company Profile

Percepto - Analyst Viewpoint

SkyX Ltd. - Company Profile

SkyX Ltd. - Analyst Viewpoint

Skycom Corporation - Company Profile

Skycom Corporation - Analyst Viewpoint

BioMatrix Energy Inc. - Company Profile

BioMatrix Energy Inc. - Analyst Viewpoint

3. The Last Word

Scoring Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqukbc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900