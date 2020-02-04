Santa Clara, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today introduced Couchbase Cloud, a fully-managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). Couchbase Cloud enables enterprises to host their data within their own Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) for greater control and ownership, and pay for only what they use. Customers can now experience best-in-class performance and availability from the most powerful NoSQL database technology available to the market as a fully managed service. With this announcement, Couchbase becomes the first SQL-on-NoSQL DBaaS that supports multiple cloud providers. The service will launch this summer on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, followed by Google Cloud Platform. Early access is available by registering here.

The Architectural Difference: Greater Control and Ownership

A key difference between Couchbase Cloud and other DBaaS solutions is the separation of the control plane and data plane, resulting in more flexibility and better economics.

Data plane resides in Customer’s VPC: Customers have full control of their data together with a host of other benefits including higher performance, lower latency, and stronger security.

“Single pane of glass” control plane for multicloud management: Built on the latest in cloud innovation, including open source technologies Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Grafana, the fully automated control plane is used to conduct activities such as multicloud orchestration (where users can manage and deploy clusters across multiple clouds from one single view), user management, cluster management, monitoring, and billing--all from a single interface.

Cost Performant: Flexible Procurement Options to Optimize TCO

Couchbase Cloud decouples DBaaS from the underlying cloud infrastructure, which enables customers to purchase IaaS directly from their Cloud Service Provider and leverage reserved instance pricing to optimize total cost of ownership.

Couchbase Cloud also provides users with flexible packaging options to optimize solution costs based on business requirements. One option is on-demand hourly pricing, and another is the ability to purchase Couchbase Credits that can be used over a one year period. The use of credits is fully flexible with no usage limitations during the one year period.

The Couchbase Difference: Best-In-Class Availability Within Any Cloud

Couchbase Cloud offers best-in-class availability that is unique to Couchbase Server. Thanks to its powerful cross datacenter replication (XDCR) capability, Couchbase is able to distribute across public cloud regions in an active-active configuration while providing data locality and disaster recovery. Built on the most powerful NoSQL technology, Couchbase Server delivers unparalleled performance at scale, in any cloud. With features like memory-first architecture and multidimensional scaling, Couchbase Server excels at supporting business-critical applications at scale while maintaining submillisecond latencies and 99.999% availability. Plus, with the most comprehensive SQL-compatible query language (N1QL), indexing, full-text search, eventing, analytics and support for multi-document ACID transactions, among other services, Couchbase Server offers the broadest range of capabilities to enable application modernization and migration from RDBMS.

Early Access Program

Couchbase will be running an early access program this spring. For more information on the product or to sign up for the invite-only early access program, please register here.

Supporting quotes

“As long-time Couchbase customers, we’ve evolved and grown with Couchbase. We are very pleased to have worked closely with Couchbase’s product management team over the past year to provide feedback and insights that have helped shape the direction of Couchbase Cloud. We look forward to the availability of Couchbase Cloud to support our cloud initiatives.”

-- Julien Charlot, Database Leader, Adeo

“We are just now beginning to see people thinking about moving classic on-prem applications to the cloud. When that happens, substantial redevelopment is necessary, especially if the application is to be cloud native. With that level of change, all the components come into question, including the database management system, and there is greater openness to changing that technology than we have seen before. In this respect, Couchbase’s timing is just right. The market is ready for a fully managed, enterprise-class NoSQL database built for a multicloud environment.”

-- Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, IDC

“As enterprises continue to move their applications to the public cloud to increase business agility, they are looking for enterprise-class solutions that can deliver on their business-critical application requirements. These requirements include security, high availability, reliability, manageability, performance at scale, and more. And in not just one cloud, but in multiple clouds, across clouds, and in hybrid cloud configurations. Working closely with our enterprise customers over the past two years, we’ve designed a fully-managed Database-as-a-Service offering that meets their most stringent requirements, leveraging the latest generation of open source technologies while retaining all the value of self-managed Couchbase Server, to deliver a uniquely powerful and differentiated offering to the market.”

-- Scott Anderson, SVP, Product Management & Business Operations, Couchbase

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com

