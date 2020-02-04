Hamilton, ON, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Endosurgery Inc., an innovative Canadian medical device company leading the commercialization of computer-assisted medical devices for laparoscopic surgeries, announced today the U.S. and Canadian availability of updates to its flagship surgical visualization technology, LaparoGuard. LaparoGuard is a novel augmented surgical navigation system that enables surgeons to annotate areas of 3D safety zones during minimally invasive procedures.



The latest product updates strengthen the visualization platform by adding Prudentia, a data analytics tool that allows for post-operative review of surgical instrument movements, and safe zone reconstructions. Prudentia permits user front-end customization to visually represent the surgical case to enhance risk mitigation and surgical education.



Mariner's flagship product LaparoGuard is a novel soft-tissue surgical navigation platform designed to amplify the safety profile and assist surgeons in delivering a superior quality of care to their patients.



"We have listened carefully to our customers and surgeons and are pleased to announce the expansion of our post-operative data analytics module Prudentia," commented Mitch Wilson, President & COO of Mariner Endosurgery. "We are also pleased to announce the accelerated development of Phylax, an enhancement of LaparoGuard that empowers the surgeon to add intelligence to cautery and other energy devices by syncing our core LaparoGuard safe zone technology to controlling energy delivery."



Mariner Endosurgery plans to pursue major market regulatory approval of Phylax, and adoption by leading healthcare facilities, and upon approval will market Phylax as part of the LaparoGuard platform.



About Mariner Endosurgery



Mariner Endosurgery Inc. is a Hamilton-based company that develops and commercializes innovative computer-assisted medical devices for future-facing laparoscopic surgeries. Their flagship product LaparoGuard is a novel soft-tissue surgical navigation platform that augments visualization and is designed to enhance the safety profile to assist surgeons in delivering a superior quality of care to their patients.







Mitch Wilson, President & COO 905-921-8755 mwilson@marinerendosurgery.com David A. Langlois, MD, Chief Medical Officer dlanglois@marinerendosurgery.com Mariner Endosurgery Inc. 175 Longwood Road South McMaster Innovation Park Hamilton, ON L8P 0A1 Canada