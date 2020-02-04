RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM JANUARY 28, 2020 TO FEBRUARY 03, 2020

Paris – February 04, 2020

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between January 28 and February 03, 2020:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Transaction

date Identification code of financial instrument Market

(MIC Code) Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre 969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621 28-Jan.-2020

28-Jan.-2020

29-Jan.-2020

30-Jan.-2020

31-Jan.-2020

03-Feb.-2020 FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964 XPAR

CHIX

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR 37,530

456

37,500

37,000

38,372

38,921 31.53

31.85

31.60

31.35

31.27

30.83 TOTAL 189,779 31.31

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

The detailed reporting is available:

– On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;

Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/02/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-28-janvier-au-03-février_2020.pdf

