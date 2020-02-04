RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM JANUARY 28, 2020 TO FEBRUARY 03, 2020
Paris – February 04, 2020
As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between January 28 and February 03, 2020:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Transaction
date
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Market
(MIC Code)
|Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
|969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
|28-Jan.-2020
28-Jan.-2020
29-Jan.-2020
30-Jan.-2020
31-Jan.-2020
03-Feb.-2020
|FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
|XPAR
CHIX
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
|37,530
456
37,500
37,000
38,372
38,921
|31.53
31.85
31.60
31.35
31.27
30.83
|TOTAL
|189,779
|31.31
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
The detailed reporting is available:
– On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;
Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/02/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-28-janvier-au-03-février_2020.pdf
Klépierre
Paris, FRANCE
