DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM JANUARY 28, 2020 TO FEBRUARY 03, 2020

Paris – February 04, 2020

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between January 28 and February 03, 2020:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		Transaction
date		Identification code of financial instrumentMarket
(MIC Code)		Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre		969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621		28-Jan.-2020
28-Jan.-2020
29-Jan.-2020
30-Jan.-2020
31-Jan.-2020
03-Feb.-2020		FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964		XPAR
CHIX
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR		37,530
456
37,500
37,000
38,372
38,921		31.53
31.85
31.60
31.35
31.27
30.83
 TOTAL189,77931.31

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

The detailed reporting is available:
 –      On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;
     Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/02/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-28-janvier-au-03-février_2020.pdf

