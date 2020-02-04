Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rehabilitation Robots Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Rehabilitation Robots market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.8% over the forecast period (2020-2025).
Many people suffer from injuries that require long-term medical rehabilitation every year. The rehabilitation process is complex, with psychological and physical dimensions, and outcomes are difficult to guarantee. Thus, these robots are being developed to help people with various medical conditions on their road to recovery.
The increasing aging population and a growing number of stroke rendering people immobile are among the significant factors driving the demand from the rehabilitation robots market. Research into rehabilitation robotics is proliferating, and the number of therapeutic rehabilitation robots is also expected to expand over the forecast period. Robot rehabilitation therapy can deliver high-intensity training, thus, making it useful for patients with motor disorders caused by spinal cord disease or stroke.
As per the International Federation of Robotics, the sales of assistance robots for the elderly and disabled communities will total around 37,500 units in 2016-2019 and is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period. Companies such as Toyota are investing in developing rehabilitation robots to assist the elderly population by enabling them to live independently and to provide support for their care-givers.
Numerous hospitals have started using robotics within their rehabilitation centers. For instance, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services installed Bionik Laboratories' InMotion Arm robotic system in its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals throughout the United States.
Currently, the main concern for the implementation of the rehabilitation robots in any medical center is usually the cost. However, with the depreciating prices of such devices, it is not long until robot-assisted rehabilitation will become mainstream in healthcare.
Key Market Trends
Exoskeleton Robots Expected to Hold the Major Share
Asia-Pacific Expected to Experience Rapid Growth
Competitive Landscape
The rehabilitation robot market is competitive and consists of several players. The entire market is not dominated by any particular company. The market has also attracted many startups that are working closely to design these robot technologies to increase their market presence.
Industry Developments
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2.5 Threat of Substitute Products
5. MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Aging Population
5.1.2 Prevalence of Medical Conditions, such as Spinal Cord Injuries, Stroke, Parkinson's Disease, and Cerebral Palsy
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of the Devices
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Exoskeleton Robots
6.1.2 Assistant and Therapeutic Robots
6.2 By Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Rest of the World
7. KEY VENDOR PROFILES
7.1 Bionik Laboratories Corporation
7.2 Cyberdyne Inc.
7.3 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
7.4 ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
7.5 Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)
7.6 Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
7.7 Kinova Inc.
7.8 Rex Bionics Ltd.
7.9 Toyota Motor Corporation.
7.10 Aitreat
7.11 Gogoa Mobility Robots SL
7.12 Indego (Parker Hannifin)
7.13 Robots Care Systems B.V.
8. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9. FUTURE OF THE MARKET
