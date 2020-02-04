BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC )

Class Period: February 9, 2019 - November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Exelon and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful lobbying activities; (2) that the foregoing increased the risk of a criminal investigation into Exelon; (3) that ComEd's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF )

Class Period: September 25, 2018 – December 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) that Trulieve's reported gross profit was inflated; (3) that Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers' husband; and (4) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI )

Class Period: April 27, 2018 – December 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that 500.com executives and consultants engaged in a bribery scheme with Japanese officials in an effort to gain favor in a bid to run an upcoming Japanese casino resort; (2) that consequently, 500.com was in violation of Japanese anti-bribery laws and its Code of Ethics; and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN )

Class Period: March 19, 2018 – September 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 23, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had misled investors about the clinical study results for imetelstat; and (2) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

