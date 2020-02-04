LYON, France, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing markets:

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)

Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights



Total of net (2) voting rights



December 31,2019 17 940 035 19 534 014 19 531 514 January 31, 2020 17 940 035 19 534 260 19 531 760



(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares.

