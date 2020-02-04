Strengthening Atos’ leadership in cloud with a reinforced Google Cloud solutions portfolio

Paris and Irving, Texas, February 4, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Maven Wave, a U.S.-based cloud and technology consulting firm specialized in delivering digital transformation solutions for large enterprises. With this acquisition, Atos reinforces its global leadership in cloud-solutions for applications, data analytics and machine learning in hybrid and multi-cloud platforms.

After being awarded the Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year in 2019, Atos continues to build its Google Cloud solutions capabilities, notably by welcoming more than 330 Maven Wave employees, recognized as some of the best teams globally. The company now holds ten Google specializations and is recognized as the Google Cloud North America Services Partner of the Year for the last two years running.

The addition of Maven Wave’s expertise into the Atos portfolio further accelerates the transformation and growth in North America and enforces the company’s commitment to extend and enrich its digital portfolio across the globe.

“We continue to build deep capabilities in delivery of digitalization services that enable our clients to transform and deliver the experiences their customers want and expect across all industries” said Elie Girard, Atos CEO. “Our Cloud services expertise is second to none, as we provide a complete spectrum of specializations ranging from infrastructure and cloud migration to data analytics and machine learning. Our range of digitalization services, coupled with the relationship we’ve built with Google Cloud, makes us the number one Google Cloud partner across the globe.”

“Together, Maven Wave and Atos create the strongest Google Cloud services portfolio offered anywhere, providing customers proven expertise and knowledge in executing their digital transformation and delivering outstanding experiences to their customers,” commented Maven Wave Founders Brian Farrar, Jason Lee and Jeff Lee.

In April 2018, Atos entered into a unique global partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the creation of secure hybrid cloud solutions, data analysis and machine learning, as well as the connected work environment. The partnership included the opening of AI labs around the world - at Atos’ offices in London, Dallas, Munich and Paris. The acquisition of Maven Wave not only strengthens Atos’ Google Cloud partnership in North America, but also in more than 20 countries where the alliance is operating.

