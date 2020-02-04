DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Medrano Produce, LLC is the latest customer to put food safety first and join iTrade in building the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade is offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.

“As a family company, ensuring that our customers have confidence in the safety of our food is incredibly important to us. As we continue to grow our business, iTrade’s traceability offer will also help us appeal to and comply with new buyer requirements quickly and easily. We are excited to join the world’s safest food supply chain and use traceability as a strategic differentiator,” comments Adolfo Medrano Jr., CFO at A. Medrano Produce.

While iTrade traceability protects a supplier’s brands during food safety events and enables critical downstream supply chain visibility, it also helps grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a global industry buyer showed that growers adopting iTrade traceability’s suite increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have A. Medrano Produce join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Company Profile

Family is the heart and soul of A. Medrano Produce (AMP), based in McAllen, TX. Since Adolfo Medrano fulfilled his vision of starting his own produce company in 1979, AMP has grown from an onion wholesaler to a diversified wholesale supplier of over a dozen commodities—including limes, cabbage, peas and corn—as well as a provider of logistical services.

Media Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com



