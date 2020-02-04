L’Oréal enters in exclusive negotiation for the sale of its Roger & Gallet brand

Clichy, 4 February 2020 – Following a strategic review regarding the best development options for the Roger & Gallet brand, L’Oréal announces that it has entered in exclusive negotiation with the French investment holding Impala for the sale of Roger & Gallet brand.

Founded in 1862 in Paris, Roger & Gallet has its origins in pharmacy fragrances, inspired by French « art de vivre ». Part of L’Oréal since the acquisition of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté in 2008, Roger & Gallet offers a rich catalogue of fragrance-based products including perfumes, toiletries and skincare. In 2018, the brand generated 52 million euros of sales.

This project will be submitted for consultation to employee representatives of L’Oréal and could be completed this summer.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 86,000 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,000 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal’s sustainability commitment for 2020 “Sharing Beauty With All” sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group’s value chain.

About Impala

Impala is the investment holding of the French entrepreneur Jacques Veyrat. With more than 2 billion euros net assets, Impala is mainly active in the energy sector as majority shareholder of Neoen (first French independent producer of renewable energies), in the industrial sector though Arjo Solutions and Inexto (provider of solutions against counterfeiting), and in the cosmetic sector notably with its participation in Augustinus Bader (innovative cosmetic brand based on cellular regeneration). Impala invests its own capital, without time constraints, in projects with the potential to deliver profitable growth over the long term.

