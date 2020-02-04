TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest, independently owned mortgage services companies, has released their latest Commercial Mortgage Commentary , an in-depth analysis of the commercial mortgage market in Canada.



Our February 2020 commentary discusses Amazon’s plans to occupy the former Canada Post building in Downtown Vancouver, the latest rate decisions by the Bank of Canada, CMHC’s changes in fee structure for NHA MBS guarantees, and more.

CMLS Financial is Canada’s only dedicated provider of commercial mortgage market intelligence. On a quarterly basis, CMLS Financial publishes a commentary on the Canadian commercial mortgage market with specific analysis of the conventional market, the CMHC-insured market, and the Canadian CMBS market. Founded in 1974, CMLS Financial has over 40 years’ experience as Canada’s Mortgage Company™. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca.

