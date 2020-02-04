Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 consecutive years,

consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from clients and talent.

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and talent for at least 5 consecutive years.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based solely on ratings provided by their clients and talent. On average, clients of award-winning organizations are more than 3 times likely to be completely satisfied than those firms not recognized; candidates placed by award-winning organizations are almost twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to firms not recognized.

Connecting clients with top talent and advancing their contractors careers, The Judge Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 on a 10-point scale from 67.4% of their clients and 74.3% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 24% and 45% respectively. Judge also received a Net Promoter® Score of 65.4% from their candidates and 60.1% from their clients, more than 3 times the industry’s average.

“I’m thrilled for Judge to once again be recognized as a Best of Staffing Award winner,” said The Judge Group CEO Marty Judge, III. “To win this award for five consecutive years is a testament to our focus on customer service and building lasting relationships. What makes this special is the direct feedback from our clients and talent, and their validation of our commitment to their experience with Judge. We have a great team that is driven to provide exemplary service to our clients and contractors at every interaction.”

“Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “This year’s Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!”

The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Suite 100, Wayne, PA 19087. They can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 or by visiting www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group:

The Judge Group, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a leading professional services firm specializing in technology, learning, and talent solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 7,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.